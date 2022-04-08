Police urge public for help locating Tel Aviv terrorist

The Israel Police on Friday morning urged the public for help finding the suspect who opened fire on civilians on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, killing two and injuring 12.

"The Israel Police is asking for the public's help in locating a man who was seen near the scene of the incident," the police said in a statement.

The suspect was reportedly dressed in black clothing and was armed with a handgun.

"Anyone who identifies a person who meets the description is asked to call the Israel Police Hotline 100."

Police and security forces at the scene of a shooting in Tel Aviv, April 7, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.