Four people arrested in connection with Umm al-Fahm riots

Dozens of young people, some of whom were wearing masks, started to arrive at the entrance to the city and reportedly began to disturb the peace.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 23, 2022 04:22
One of the cars that was burned during riots in Umm al-Fahm, November 3, 2021. (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
One of the cars that was burned during riots in Umm al-Fahm, November 3, 2021.
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

Four people were arrested on Friday night and early Saturday morning in connection with riots in Umm al-Fahm, N12 reported.

The report cited a police statement as saying that after a procession was held in the city that had been arranged in advance with authorities, dozens of young people, some of whom were wearing masks, started to arrive at the entrance to the city and began to disturb the peace.

THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background. (credit: REUTERS)THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background. (credit: REUTERS)

According to N12, the people attempted to block off the entrance, burned tires, shot fireworks and threw rocks at security forces.

Border Police and other security forces made four arrests, N12 added.



