Lapid: 'I'm uncomfortable with banning Jewish prayer on Temple Mount'

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid expressed discomfort with the policy against Jews praying on the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site, even though Israeli police are instructed to enforce that ban.

“I don’t feel comfortable [with] the idea that Jews don’t have freedom of religion in the State of Israel and Jews are banned from what they think is a holy site,” Lapid said in a briefing to foreign press on Sunday.

At the same time, Lapid said police have “strict instructions…to make sure the status quo remains, and the status quo means Muslims can pray on the Temple Mount and other religions cannot.”

“There is no change. There will be no change. We have no plans to divide the Temple Mount between religions,” he stated.

Lapid repeatedly said that Israel’s policy is to maintain that status quo and denied that the police has turned a blind eye to quiet Jewish prayer at the holy site, despite copious documentation of even groups of Jews praying together on the Temple Mount in recent years.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a briefing to foreign press, April 24, 2022. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

“The policy has not changed,” Lapid said. “I have had more than one conversation with the chief of police about this. If someone is slipping through the cracks – it should not happen, but it does happen.”

Rather, Lapid said, “the biggest problem we are facing is these rumors” reported by the media.

Lapid said that “an unbelievable amount of fake news and altered videos which have gone viral…[and] found [their] way into the mainstream media.”

The foreign minister called on “Muslim moderates” and leaders of Muslim states to act against the disinformation to help ensure calm and maintain the status quo on the Temple Mount.

Lapid briefed foreign media “terrorist organizations have been trying to hijack the Al-Aksa Mosque in order to create an outbreak of violence in Jerusalem, and from there, a violent conflict across the country.”

“Hamas and Islamic Jihad extremists burst into Al-Aksa Mosque in the early mornings, again and again,” he added. “They brought weapons into the Mosque. They threw rocks and explosives from within it and used it as a base to incite violent riots.”

The terrorist groups intentionally wanted to force the Israeli Police to enter the mosque and further incite against Israel, Lapid said.

“The only reason the police have twice entered the Mosque, in recent weeks, to remove them is because at the same time, tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers began arriving at the Temple Mount,” he explained. “If you do not remove the rioters immediately at the start, it leads to much greater violence later. The moment the rioters were removed, the police left and ensured prayers could take place in peace.”

There were 200-300 Hamas and Islamic Jihad activists on the Temple Mount, while 95,000 peaceful Muslim worshippers prayed on the Temple Mount on Saturday and hundreds of thousands during Ramadan thanks to Israel’s efforts, the minister said. The only thing that disrupted Saturday’s prayers was a Hamas rally featuring calls to murder Jews.

“That is Hamas's prayer – an antisemitic call for the slaughter of innocents,” Lapid said.

Israeli and Jordanian officials held talks in recent days, after Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh said that he “praises every Palestinian and Jordanian Islamic Wakf worker who stands tall like a turret and those who throw rocks at the pro-Zionists who are defiling al-Aqsa Mosque while under the security of the Israeli occupation government.”

Lapid said the discussions were about Khasawneh’s “vocabulary and wording,” as well as that of Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Sfadi, as well as ways Jerusalem and Amman can work together to restore calm on the Temple Mount.

Lapid also said that “Israel has made substantial efforts to stop Jewish extremist elements…The security services ensured no provocations were carried out.”

In addition, Lapid said Israel is reconsidering its promise to double the number of workers allowed in from Gaza following recent rocket fire.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for attacks on our territory,” he said. “Before Ramadan, we announced that if this period would pass quietly, we would double the number of work permits from Gaza to 20,000…In light of recent events, we will have to examine this decision carefully.”