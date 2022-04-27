The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Holocaust Remembrance Day opens with ceremony at Yad Vashem - watch

Watch the official state opening ceremony in Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem, on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 27, 2022 20:00
Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration event at Yad Vashem, April 27, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration event at Yad Vashem, April 27, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day opened with the official state ceremony in Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem, on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem. President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett willdeliver remarks at the ceremony.

Yad Vashem Council Chairman Rabbi Israel Meir Lau will kindle the memorial torch, and Moshe Meron will speak on behalf of the survivors. Holocaust survivor Beni Harel will recite El Maleh Rahamim, the Jewish prayer for the souls of the martyrs.

Israeli singers Ester Rada and Ron Buchnik, as well as the IDF Paratroopers’ Honor Guard, will participate in the ceremony, which will include narrative pieces by actor Noa Koler. The MC will be Danny Cushmaro.

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, a two-minute siren will be heard across Israel, followed by a ceremony at Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem in the presence of the president, prime minister, speaker of the Knesset and president of the Supreme Court.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



