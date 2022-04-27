Holocaust Remembrance Day opens with ceremony at Yad Vashem - watch

Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day opened with the official state ceremony in Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem, on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem. President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett willdeliver remarks at the ceremony.

Yad Vashem Council Chairman Rabbi Israel Meir Lau will kindle the memorial torch, and Moshe Meron will speak on behalf of the survivors. Holocaust survivor Beni Harel will recite El Maleh Rahamim, the Jewish prayer for the souls of the martyrs.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Israeli singers Ester Rada and Ron Buchnik, as well as the IDF Paratroopers’ Honor Guard, will participate in the ceremony, which will include narrative pieces by actor Noa Koler. The MC will be Danny Cushmaro.

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, a two-minute siren will be heard across Israel, followed by a ceremony at Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem in the presence of the president, prime minister, speaker of the Knesset and president of the Supreme Court.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.