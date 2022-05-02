The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Independence Day safety tips

Yom Ha'atzmaut is a time of celebration and joy - make sure to celebrate safely!

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 2, 2022 03:55
FIREWORKS OVER the Knesset in celebration of Independence Day, Jerusalem. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
FIREWORKS OVER the Knesset in celebration of Independence Day, Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In light of the upcoming Yom Ha'atzmaut celebrations, thousands of people will be congregating in the streets, at concert halls and at local neighborhood parties. Magen David Adom routinely encounters Independence Day injuries connected to the foam and snow sprays which can irritate the eyes and throat. MDA has a comprehensive list of recommendations for how to stay safe on Yom Ha'atzmaut. 

Sprays

  • Before Independence Day, parents should have a conversation with their children about the potential dangers of various festive sprays.
  • If you purchase snow spray or white spray, avoid directing the nozzle toward the face.  In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately and thoroughly. 
  • Remember, the spray is highly flammable.  Keep away from fire, and do not dispose of empty containers by burning them.   

Fireworks

  • Use EXTREME caution handling fireworks.  Call MDA immediately if any firework-related injury is sustained.  Do not throw flaming fireworks at anybody.
Thousands of Israelis walk on the beach boardwalk in Tel Aviv on Israel's 73d Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) Thousands of Israelis walk on the beach boardwalk in Tel Aviv on Israel's 73d Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Barbeques

  • Pay attention to where you place your barbeque; keep away from trees and vegetation. When finished, make sure that the coals are completely put out before disposing of them. 
  • Keep children away from fire and all flammable substances.
  • Beware of venomous snakes. Avoid turning stones and rocks, and take extra care sitting on the ground.  Do not walk barefoot on lawns or bare ground.
  • Keep a first aid kit on hand in case of scrapes and burns. 

Waterfront safety

  • Only swim under the supervision of lifeguards!
  • Always remain within eyesight of the lifeguards
  • Do NOT leave children or infants unsupervised around the water, even for a moment.
  • Swimming while inebriated is forbidden and extremely dangerous.

Finally, use common sense. Keep family members together in large crowds or in nature, use protection from the sun, and keep out of mined areas marked with yellow and red triangles. 

MDA asks the public to call immediately in case of any injury or medical emergency. Anyone can use the 101 emergency hotline, or the 'My MDA' widget on their cell phone, which in case of emergency will help teams locate you and reach you as quickly as possible.

Have a safe and happy Independence Day! 



Tags Magen David Adom independence day yom haatzmaut mda safety
