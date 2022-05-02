Independence Day safety tips

In light of the upcoming Yom Ha'atzmaut celebrations, thousands of people will be congregating in the streets, at concert halls and at local neighborhood parties. Magen David Adom routinely encounters Independence Day injuries connected to the foam and snow sprays which can irritate the eyes and throat. MDA has a comprehensive list of recommendations for how to stay safe on Yom Ha'atzmaut.

Sprays

Before Independence Day, parents should have a conversation with their children about the potential dangers of various festive sprays.

If you purchase snow spray or white spray, avoid directing the nozzle toward the face. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately and thoroughly.

Remember, the spray is highly flammable. Keep away from fire, and do not dispose of empty containers by burning them.

Fireworks

Use EXTREME caution handling fireworks. Call MDA immediately if any firework-related injury is sustained. Do not throw flaming fireworks at anybody.

Barbeques

Pay attention to where you place your barbeque; keep away from trees and vegetation. When finished, make sure that the coals are completely put out before disposing of them.

Keep children away from fire and all flammable substances.

Beware of venomous snakes. Avoid turning stones and rocks, and take extra care sitting on the ground. Do not walk barefoot on lawns or bare ground.

Keep a first aid kit on hand in case of scrapes and burns.

Waterfront safety

Only swim under the supervision of lifeguards!

Always remain within eyesight of the lifeguards

Do NOT leave children or infants unsupervised around the water, even for a moment.

Swimming while inebriated is forbidden and extremely dangerous.

Finally, use common sense. Keep family members together in large crowds or in nature, use protection from the sun, and keep out of mined areas marked with yellow and red triangles.

MDA asks the public to call immediately in case of any injury or medical emergency. Anyone can use the 101 emergency hotline, or the 'My MDA' widget on their cell phone, which in case of emergency will help teams locate you and reach you as quickly as possible.

Have a safe and happy Independence Day!