Bennett: Politics won’t impact Temple Mount decisions

Ra'am head Mansour Abbas wrote on Saturday that the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict includes "establishing a Palestinian State in the West Bank and Gaza with Jerusalem as its capital."

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 8, 2022 12:50

Updated: MAY 8, 2022 12:51
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the security cabinet at the Knesset, May 8, 2022.
In a speech to his cabinet on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rejected Ra’am (United Arab List) chairman Mansour Abbas’s demand to give Jordan more say over decisions on the Temple Mount. 

Abbas wrote in Arabic on Facebook on Saturday night that he told Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid that Ra’am’s views on al-Aqsa Mosque were based on understandings between Israel and Jordan on the holy site. In the same post, he said he ultimately sees the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict including “ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian State in the West Bank and Gaza with Jerusalem as its capital with the Al-Aksa Mosque at its heart.”

Sources close to Abbas pointed out that there were no immediate demands in Abbas’s statement. But Bennett’s associates said the prime minister still felt compelled to react, especially with the Knesset returning from its spring recess on Monday.

“I want to make clear that there are not nor will there be any political considerations when it comes to the war on terror, and of course, all decisions regarding the Temple Mount and Jerusalem will be made by the government of Israel which is the sovereign in the city without taking into account any foreign considerations,” Bennett told the cabinet.

“We of course reject any foreign interference in the decisions of the government of Israel.  Israel will of course continue to maintain proper respect for all the religions in Jerusalem as we have and will continue to do. United Jerusalem is the capital of only one state, the State of Israel.”

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid at the security cabinet, May 8, 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid at the security cabinet, May 8, 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Bennett convened the heads of the parties in his coalition before Sunday’s cabinet meeting and they are set to meet again on Sunday evening to plan a strategy for keeping the government together when the Knesset reconvenes. 

Abbas did not attend Sunday morning’s meeting, nor will he attend the second meeting. The party heads said talks would be held with Abbas to obtain the votes of his four MKs against a bill expected to be brought to a vote on Wednesday that would start the process of dispersing the Knesset and initiating an early election.  

“Anyone who has a drop of national and civic responsibility must work with full force to maintain the good government we have,” Bennett told the cabinet. “I know and expect that all the parties and their heads will contribute to that as they have been doing.”

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu convened opposition party heads in the Knesset on Sunday morning to make their own preparations for the Knesset's return. They decided to intensify their efforts to bring the government down.

"The government lost its majority in the Knesset," the party heads said in a joint statement. "They have no legitimacy from the public."



