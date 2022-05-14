The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Uri Savir, central peace negotiator in Oslo Accords, passes away at 69

Diplomat and foreign policy leader Uri Savir passed away at age 69 this past weekend. He was one of the head negotiators of the Oslo Accords and worked side by side with Shimon Peres for years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 14, 2022 20:14
(From left to right) Jordan’s King Hussein, prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and Uri Savir (photo credit: COURTESY URI SAVIR)
(From left to right) Jordan’s King Hussein, prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and Uri Savir
(photo credit: COURTESY URI SAVIR)

Uri Savir, one of the central architects of the Oslo Accords, passed away on Friday at the age of 69.

Savir had been an adviser to former president Shimon Peres during his time as prime minister and served as an MK in the 15th Knesset.

A diplomat and a publicist, Savir was married to Aliza, who served as vice president and director of the education for peace and culture department at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation. He was the father of author Mia Savir.

Born in Jerusalem in 1953, Savir got his BA in International Relations from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

He began his career in numerous positions at the Foreign Ministry, as an information officer at the Canadian embassy and later as a press officer at the Israeli consulate in New York.

Uri Savir (credit: JPOST STAFF)Uri Savir (credit: JPOST STAFF)

He was appointed in 1984 by then-prime minister Shimon Peres to be his communications adviser and was a member of the forum of senior advisers to Peres.

He was appointed director-general of the Foreign Ministry in 1993 by Peres, while he served as foreign minister in Yitzhak Rabin's second government.

As part of his role, he was centrally involved in the Oslo Accords negotiations; he led the Israeli delegations for talks, from secret talks in Norway to negotiations for the interim settlement, and on to the negotiations for a permanent settlement.

He was also involved in peace talks with Syria, along with an agreement and economic sponsorship by Saudi Arabia.

"We lost a big diplomat today, former director-general of the Foreign Ministry, Uri Savir," tweeted Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. "A man who dedicated his life to Israel's foreign policy and strived for a different Middle East. He did this with full faith and immense talent. His contribution to the State of Israel is large and is felt until today."

He was one of the founders of the Peres Center for Peace in 1996 and worked as the director-general of the center until 1999.

After he retired from the Knesset in 2001, he served as an honorary president for the center. 

Savir additionally founded the Glocal Forum, a non-profit organization encouraging peacebuilding and international development in the non-governmental sector.

"As a brilliant, smart and talented diplomat, [Savir] played a significant and important role alongside Shimon Peres in the effort to make peace in our region," said the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation along with the announcement of his passing. "The initiatives he developed and led to encourage Israeli-Arab cooperation in a wide variety of fields reflected the tremendous creativity he was blessed with, along with his total dedication to the vision of peace."

Walla News contributed to this report.



Tags Foreign Ministry Shimon Peres diplomacy peres center
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
4

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
5

Gantz says Israel protects ‘freedom of worship’ at ambassador Iftar dinner

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by