The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Crime boss Shali Azoulay released from Polish prison on bail

Azoulay, 40, was arrested in October 2020 in Amsterdam, as he was wanted in Poland on suspicions of drug dealing. He faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, WALLA!
Published: MAY 16, 2022 00:47

Updated: MAY 16, 2022 00:48
Extradition of Shalom-Lior "Shali" Azoulay to Poland in May 2021. (photo credit: POLAND POLICE/SCREENSHOT)
Extradition of Shalom-Lior "Shali" Azoulay to Poland in May 2021.
(photo credit: POLAND POLICE/SCREENSHOT)

Alleged gang leader Shalom-Lior "Shali" Azoulay was released on bail from prison in Poland after being detained under harsh conditions for over a year, Walla! reports. 

Azoulay, 40, was arrested in October 2020 at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam amid an international arrest warrant against him, as he was wanted in Poland on suspicions of drug dealing. He was extradited to Poland to face charges in May 2021.

Polish courts alleged that Azoulay was the head of a criminal organization that dealt with drug smuggling and money laundering. He faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted. Polish law enforcement officials earlier said the money seized from his accounts was the largest amount ever confiscated from drug deals – nearly 1.5 billion Polish zlotys, which amounts to about NIS 1.2 billion (over $350 million USD). 

On Thursday, after a year and a half of imprisonment, a Polish court ordered his release on restrictive conditions – including a ban on leaving Poland, failure to contact any other suspects involved in the case and a requirement to post a €1 Million euro bail.

Polish and Israeli flags at a march next to Auschwitz in April (credit: REUTERS)Polish and Israeli flags at a march next to Auschwitz in April (credit: REUTERS)

Azoulay’s bail proceedings and subsequent release were complicated, as a district court in the city of Wroclaw in Poland ruled earlier this year that the funds seized are completely legal and do not belong to Azoulay at all, claiming instead the funds belong to investors in a virtual currency exchange where the funds were traded.

However, the State Attorney's Office in Poland refuses to accept the court's decision, refusing to return the money and release Azoulay. "The court's decision is unfounded, completely wrong and we treat it as having no legal or factual basis," said prosecutor Tokasz Tbaczynski of the Polish Attorney General's Office.

"He is very excited," Azoulay’s defense attorneys told Walla. A source familiar with the conduct of law enforcement in Poland said the investigation appears to have ended in the absence of evidence to prosecute him, saying that "this interim situation will not last long, the contacts between the prosecution and the defense will probably continue in a sincere and serious attempt to reach an agreed solution."

"I congratulate the court in Poland and the decision it made ordering the release of Shali from detention," said Azoulay’s lawyer Nir Jaslowic. “It has been proven that he has nothing to do with the commission of the offenses attributed to him or the large sums of money seized by the prosecution in Poland without any justifiable reason to do so, just as we claimed in the first place.”



Tags poland crime israeli organized crime
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.
4

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
5

Putin to hold emergency meeting on suspicious fires across Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the board of trustees of the Russian Geographical Society via a video conference call in Moscow, Russia April 14, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by