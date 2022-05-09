The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF opens largest training drill in Israeli history

"Chariots of Fire" is taking place one year after it was postponed and is set to last the entire month.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 9, 2022 17:00
IDF soldiers are seen taking part in an exercise simulating a rescue mission behind enemy lines. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers are seen taking part in an exercise simulating a rescue mission behind enemy lines.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

As tensions boil in the West Bank and with deadly attacks taking place in Israel, the IDF has launched the largest exercise in its history on Sunday, expected to last the entire month of May.

Thousands of soldiers and reservists will take part in the drill dubbed “Chariots of Fire,” which will see all commands including the Air Force and Navy and regular and reserve forces take part. 

The four-week-long drill will simulate a multi-front and multi-dimensional war against Israel’s enemies- in the air, at sea, on land and in the cybersphere. 

“There won’t be a unit that doesn’t take part in this drill,” said IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kohav.

The goal of the drill is to improve the readiness of the entire military and examine the ability of troops to carry out a powerful and prolonged campaign against enemy forces. The drill will also examine logistics and firepower issues that could face troops in a war.

IDF soldiers seen during a sunset. (credit: FLASH90) IDF soldiers seen during a sunset. (credit: FLASH90)

It also aims to improve the cooperation between the IDF, various government ministries, security organizations, and civilian bodies' abilities to transition from routine to a full emergency scenario with multiple areas that are constantly evolving.

A “cabinet” was also established to simulate the political echelon that would be an active partner in the decision-making process during the war month. The cabinet is made up of former military officers in reserve including Maj-Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Gershon HaCohen.

The drill will also see the implementation of the IDF’s Victory concept with an emphasis on achieving operational goals at a fast pace, with attacks, defense and multi-dimensional maneuvering. The military will also implement all lessons learned from Operation Guardian of the Walls throughout the entire month.

In addition, the drill will examine the dilemmas faced by the chief of staff and the General Staff to troops on the battlefield. The exercise will also combine two large-scale division exercises of regular and reserve forces from the 162nd Division and 98th Division.

According to the IDF, the drill is unique and unprecedented in scope and will enable the army to maintain a high level of readiness in an ever-changing region. It aims to improve the military’s capabilities in an intense, multi-front and prolonged war on all its borders.

Alongside the massive exercise, the military will continue with its operation to thwart terror attacks in the country. 

“Along with the exercise, the IDF's paramount mission is to protect the security of the citizens of the State of Israel,” the Israeli military said in a statement, adding that during the drill “IDF forces will continue to carry out offensive activities to thwart terrorism and will work to strengthen the defenses along the Seam Line as part of Operation Break the Wave.”

IDF assessments state that while it is unlikely that Hezbollah will attack Israel in the near future, the northern border remains the most explosive and both sides have warned that the next conflict between the two would be devastating. 

Hezbollah has an estimated arsenal of between 130,000-150,000 missiles and rockets – the majority of them facing Israel’s civilian home front and strategic infrastructure. 

A war with the terror group would see intensive rocket fire on the homefront and the military including the Air Force has to increase its ability to strike targets deep inside enemy territory with the help of maneuvering ground forces.



