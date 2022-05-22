The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli politics: What happens if Israel goes to elections? - poll

If Israel were to go to elections now, Meretz would be the to carry and pay the heaviest price — not passing the election threshold.

By 103FM, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 22, 2022 10:07
Knesset cabinet meeting, May 1, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Knesset cabinet meeting, May 1, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

If Israel were to go to elections now, Meretz would be the to carry and pay the heaviest price — not passing the election threshold, a new poll by 103fm shows. 

What if Israel headed to elections now?

Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi's announcement that she is leaving Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid's coalition on Thursday brought to the forefront what has been on the backhand of the Israeli political discussion board for months now: new election rounds. 

Other than Meretz not passing the threshold though, the poll shows no significant change from the last round of elections: no one party leader holds the majority seats needed to form a coalition government. 

The poll itself 

MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi attends Meretz Party meeting in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi attends Meretz Party meeting in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

If Israelis were to hit the ballot box now, the Netanyahu block would hold exactly 60 seats - 36 from Likud, nine from the Religious Zionist Party, eight from Shas and seven from United Torah Judaism. 

On the other side of the political map stands a bloc with 53 seats: Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party leads in next with 18 seats — lower than previous polls — Labor and Blue and White both with eight, Yisrael Beytenu with five and New Hope and Ra'am with four each. 

The Joint List, which has never joined a bloc on principle, would carry seven seats. 

Meretz, which took a hard hit this week after Zoabi's announcement, would not pass the election threshold, which stands at 2.5%. 

Rough week ahead

The coalition is set for a tense week where it will try to balance the ship — or Titanic, as it was called by opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu — that is the governing coalition and prevent it from falling apart. 

A vote is set to be brought to vote today that would give released IDF soldiers stipends of two-thirds of their tuition. With Netanyahu's backing, faction chairman Yariv Levin decided to oppose every significant bill brought by the coalition.

A group of IDF officers met with Levin on Wednesday and pleaded with him to support the bill. Levin said Likud supported giving scholarships of 100% of tuition. But changing the bill would require delaying it significantly after the Treasury budgeted NIS 100 million for the current version of the bill. 

Without the Likud, the coalition would need the support of Ra'am (United Arab List) MKs to pass the bill. But Ra'am MK Mazen Ghanaim announced that his faction could not back a bill that enables Jewish students to get scholarships that Arabs would not receive. Soldiers — particularly lone soldiers — are concerned about the fate of the bill. 

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report. 



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Meretz Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid Israel Elections poll
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Zionists control the world, buy up media outlets, says Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by