The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Right-wing MKs visit Homesh ahead of Knesset vote to repeal disengagement

MKs who visited Homesh claimed that rebuilding four destroyed settlements in Samaria would send a strong message against terrorism.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 22, 2022 19:52

Updated: MAY 22, 2022 19:58
A group of right wing MKs visit the Homesh settlement. (photo credit: THE ISRAEL LOBBY)
A group of right wing MKs visit the Homesh settlement.
(photo credit: THE ISRAEL LOBBY)

Right-wing parliamentarians visited the Homesh hilltop ahead of the Knesset vote Wednesday to repeal the Disengagement law as it applies to northern Samaria where the government destroyed four Jewish West Bank settlements in 2005.

“Anyone who doesn’t understand” that doing so is in Israel’s “security and strategic interest” has failed to prioritize the good of the state, MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said on Sunday.

Edelstein co-authored with MK Miki Zohar (Likud) the private member’s bill, which is headed to its first reading. Edelstein was one of 10 Knesset members who visited Homesh, including Yamina’s rebel MK Idit Silman and its former MK Amichai Chikli.

The visit comes in the aftermath of a spate of terrorist attacks that have claimed 19 lives, the perpetrators of which were largely from northern Samaria.

“The intensification of terrorism in northern Samaria must be addressed immediately,” said Edelstein, who argued that allowing the four destroyed communities to be rebuilt would make an important statement against such attacks.

Visitors walk by the water tower on the ruins of the evacuated settlement of Homesh on August 27, 2019. (credit: HILLEL MAEIR/FLASH90) Visitors walk by the water tower on the ruins of the evacuated settlement of Homesh on August 27, 2019. (credit: HILLEL MAEIR/FLASH90)

“We are here to do what the government of [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett and [Foreign Minister Yair] Lapid cannot do – to preserve the State of Israel,” he added.

Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich said, “It is time for the coalition members to vote in favor of the majority’s position to repeal the Disengagement Law.”

The visit of the parliamentarians also comes in advance of a march to Homesh that the left-wing group Peace Now plans to hold at the site on May 28.

They are also anticipating a state response to a petition by the left-wing group Yesh Din, which calls on the government to enforce the clause in the Disengagement Law that prevents Israelis from accessing the sites of the four destroyed settlements: Homesh, Sa-Nur, Kadim and Ganim.

Homesh, unlike the other three evacuated settlements, was largely built on private Palestinian property that the High Court of Justice has already ruled can be farmed by its owners.

Settlers pushed back at the government’s abandonment of Homesh and have maintained an illegal yeshiva since the destruction of the original settlement.

The Palestinian terrorist attack at the entry to Homesh in December of last year, which claimed the life of seminary student Yehuda Dimentman, breathed new life into the right-wing battle for the hilltop.

The Right fears that Defense Minister Benny Gantz plans to permanently evacuate the Homesh Yeshiva, which has been taken down in the past and quickly rebuilt.

“This government has no mandate to evacuate Homesh,” said MK Orit Struck (Religious Zionist Party), who is also co-chair of the Land of Israel Caucus in the Knesset.

She called on the government to authorize the Homesh Yeshiva and prevent the Peace Now march.

The parliamentarians also visited the Evyatar hilltop in Samaria and called on the government to keep its promise to authorize a yeshiva there.



Tags Settlements homesh judea and samaria Knesset members
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
4

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
5

Nordic states vow to protect Finland, Sweden during NATO application

Norway, sweden, nordic flags

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by