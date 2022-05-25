The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Reforging Israel ties will ensure peace with Palestinians - Turkish FM

"In the past, we played a very constructive role and now Turkey is ready to take responsibility to continue the efforts toward dialogue," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 25, 2022 13:43
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, May 25, 2022. (photo credit: ASSI EFRATI/GPO)
Restoring Israel-Turkish ties will help ensure a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict given Ankara's history of playing a diplomatic role in the peace process, the county's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

"We believe that the two-state solution with United Nations parameters is the only solution for a durable peace," Çavuşoğlu told reports in Jerusalem.

'That is what we really want to see, lasting peace in the Middle East," he added during a joint remark he made with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

"I also share your sensitives concerning Jerusalem and the sanctity of the al-Haram al-Sharif," he said referring to the Temple Mount.

"We believe that normalization of our ties will also have an impact on the peaceful resolution of the conflict," he added. 

"In the past, we played a very constructive role and now Turkey is ready to take responsibility to continue the efforts toward dialogue," he said.

Çavuşoğlu arrived Tuesday for the first such visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister in 15 years. Ties between the two countries have been replete with crises over the last decade and the two governments have only recently begun to repair the damage.

Lapid said that "Israel and Turkey are two regional power and more than that two nations with a long and ancient shared history. Jewish history there goes back to Abraham in the Bible because it was there that God called on Abraham to go to Israel.

"He and his family never forgot Turkey," Lapid continued, joking that "all of us came from Turkey and we are all eligible for Turkish passports.

"Turkey was also the first Muslim county to recognize the state of Israel back in 1949 and we have always known how to return to dialogue and cooperation."

Following the Abraham Accords, a new partnership of cooperation has been created against terror and instability, he said, referencing the 19 victims of terror attacks in Israel this year.

Lapid said that he and Çavuşoğlu "are expecting to see progress not only in our diplomatic and security relations but in our economic ties as well.

"The goal is to form and expand economic and civil cooperation between our counties. To create business-to-business and people-to-people ties and to leverage our two countries' comparative advantages regionally and globally," Lapid said. 

Economic ties between the two countries have increased in the last years despite the COVID-19 pandemic and diplomatic tensions, Lapid explained.

'Israelis simply love Turkey" and more progress can be made, Lapid said.

During their conversation, Lapid said, he and the Turkish Foreign Minister agreed to "relaunch our joint economic commission and to begin working on a new civil aviation agreement."

Çavuşoğlu said: "We will be happy to see your national carrier flying to different designations in Turkey." He explained that both Israel and Turkey fell in each other's top ten list for countries between which there was the highest volume of trade. He set that number over $8 billion.

Economic cooperation will extend to tourism, clean energy, high-tech, and agri-tech.

Technical meetings between the two governments have also been re-established, Çavuşoğlu said.



