The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Largest ever Arabic language LGBTQ campaign launched across Israel

Beit Al-Mim has placed dozens of signs around the country, including in Nazareth, Iksal and Kafr Kanna, with the slogan "There is a home for all sexualities and gender identities in Arab society."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 17:32

Updated: JUNE 12, 2022 17:33
Arab LGBTQ organization Beit Al-Mim placed signs in support of LGBTQ people across dozens of locations in Israel, June 12, 2022 (photo credit: BEIT AL-MIM)
Arab LGBTQ organization Beit Al-Mim placed signs in support of LGBTQ people across dozens of locations in Israel, June 12, 2022
(photo credit: BEIT AL-MIM)

Israel's largest-ever public campaign in support of LGBTQ people in Arab society has been launched across the country by Beit Al-Mim - the organization set up specifically to help LGBTQ people in Arab communities. 

The organization has placed dozens of signs around the country,  including in Nazareth, Iksal and Kafr Kanna, with the slogan "There is a home for all sexualities and gender identities in Arab society" in the largest campaign of support for LGBTQ people that Israel's Arab sector has seen.

The campaign is part of a larger project aimed at creating solutions, institutions and infrastructure for LGBTQ Arabs in Israel.

Beit Al-Mim operates an Arabic language hotline five days a week from Sunday-Thursday and offers both free psychological and legal assistance to those who need. They also hold various meetings and social events year-round.

"The LGBTQ Arab community has lived in secret in the past, but today our community is beginning to organize, as it deserves, to promote the rights to equality and security that all of us have," said the organization in a statement regarding the new project.

People march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Haifa, June 18, 2021. (credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90) People march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Haifa, June 18, 2021. (credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90)

Israel's Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel - widely known as The Agudah - also reacted to the project, saying they were "proud of the activists who are making their voices heard and leading the way for a safe space for LGBTQ Arabs. We all deserve the right to be who we are, wherever we are, in every city, village and locality."

Back in February of this year, Israel announced that they were set to open the country's first-ever shelter designated specifically for LGBTQ Arab-Israeli youth who were forced to leave home due to their sexualities or gender identities.

The idea for opening shelters geared specifically toward the Arab sector first arose in 2019 following a violent incident outside of a gay youth hostel in Tel Aviv, Or Keshet, the director of government relations at the Agudah, said at the time. 

The project is being overseen by the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry and is heavily supported in Knesset by MK Ibtisam Mara’ana (Labor), who places a focus on both the LGBTQ community and Arab society in her political work.

The shelter is set to open in the coming months.



Tags LGBT arab sector Gay Israel Arab Israeli Equality LGBTQ+ Israeli society
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
2

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
3

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.
4

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
5

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by