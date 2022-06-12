The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jewish Agency search for chairman continues

The position of chairman has remained unfilled for an entire year, despite a plethora of candidates coming forward.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 22:46
View of the Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem, (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
View of the Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem,
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

The Jewish Agency (JAFI) hasn't managed to fill the position of full-time chairman ever since Isaac Herzog, the former Chairman of JAFI, was elected as President of Israel in June 2021, one year ago.

There have been endless candidates, committee meetings and a group of ten individuals who thought that they would be asked to participate in a few meetings and instead ended up working on their applications day and night for an entire year.

The JAFI Board of Governors meeting will convene in Jerusalem one month from now and by then, everyone on the committee is certain that there will actually be a new chairperson elected. 

Haaretz journalist Judy Maltz wrote on Sunday that the front runner in the race is former advisor to Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, ambassador to the UK Mark Regev. Yet senior officials in the committee told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that he isn't a leading candidate, even though his name was raised as an option.

Regev is known to have close ties to various progressive movements even though he himself advised right-wing and conservative Israeli leaders. 

IN JULY, newly-elected Israeli president and outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog and chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel attend a farewell ceremony held in Herzog’s honor at the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90) IN JULY, newly-elected Israeli president and outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog and chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel attend a farewell ceremony held in Herzog’s honor at the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Yehudah Shlezinger from Israel Hayom wrote on Friday that Minister Zeev Elkin is a potential candidate, yet members of the committee have assured that his candidacy isn't relevant since he has openly objected to the Kotel compromise and it is claimed that he historically hasn't met heads of the liberal streams. 

Nine out of 10 committee members need to vote for the same candidate, otherwise, they cannot take up the role of chairperson. The problem is that all of the candidates that have been presented in front of the committee until now haven't received even close to nine votes. 

Due to the fact that until now, most of the candidate names have been leaked to the media, a new and unofficial subcommittee has been created for the committee members, who will then finalize a candidate list, and only then will they transfer the names to the committee.

The four subcommittee members are WZO Chairman and interim JAFI Chairman Yaakov Hagoel, incoming Chairman of the of JAFI Board of Governors Mark Wilf, outgoing Chairman of the Board of Governors Michael Siegel and Keren Hayesod Chairman of the World Board of Trustees Steven Lowy. 

The potential candidates for the position that have been named up until now are former MK Ruth Calderon, former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, former ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, former US ambassador Michael Oren, Belgian businessman Roby Spiegel, former minister Omer Yankelevich and Anu Museum Chairwomen Irina Nevzlin.

Former counsel general of Israel to New York Dani Dayan initially applied for the position but later decided to quit the race and take up the role of Chairman of the Yad Vashem Memorial.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked were both mentioned as potential candidates as well.

Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern was the favorite candidate at the beginning of the race, but he pulled out after being the center of a scandal, after saying that during his army service he shredded documents with complaints about sexual harassment.

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.



Tags Jewish Agency danny danon ruth calderon diaspora Mark Regev The Jewish Agency for Israel Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
2

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
3

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.
4

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
5

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by