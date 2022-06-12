Jewish Agency search for chairman continues

The Jewish Agency (JAFI) hasn't managed to fill the position of full-time chairman ever since Isaac Herzog, the former Chairman of JAFI, was elected as President of Israel in June 2021, one year ago.

There have been endless candidates, committee meetings and a group of ten individuals who thought that they would be asked to participate in a few meetings and instead ended up working on their applications day and night for an entire year.

The JAFI Board of Governors meeting will convene in Jerusalem one month from now and by then, everyone on the committee is certain that there will actually be a new chairperson elected.

Haaretz journalist Judy Maltz wrote on Sunday that the front runner in the race is former advisor to Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, ambassador to the UK Mark Regev. Yet senior officials in the committee told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that he isn't a leading candidate, even though his name was raised as an option.

Regev is known to have close ties to various progressive movements even though he himself advised right-wing and conservative Israeli leaders.

IN JULY, newly-elected Israeli president and outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog and chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel attend a farewell ceremony held in Herzog’s honor at the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Yehudah Shlezinger from Israel Hayom wrote on Friday that Minister Zeev Elkin is a potential candidate, yet members of the committee have assured that his candidacy isn't relevant since he has openly objected to the Kotel compromise and it is claimed that he historically hasn't met heads of the liberal streams.

Nine out of 10 committee members need to vote for the same candidate, otherwise, they cannot take up the role of chairperson. The problem is that all of the candidates that have been presented in front of the committee until now haven't received even close to nine votes.

Due to the fact that until now, most of the candidate names have been leaked to the media, a new and unofficial subcommittee has been created for the committee members, who will then finalize a candidate list, and only then will they transfer the names to the committee.

The four subcommittee members are WZO Chairman and interim JAFI Chairman Yaakov Hagoel, incoming Chairman of the of JAFI Board of Governors Mark Wilf, outgoing Chairman of the Board of Governors Michael Siegel and Keren Hayesod Chairman of the World Board of Trustees Steven Lowy.

The potential candidates for the position that have been named up until now are former MK Ruth Calderon, former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, former ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, former US ambassador Michael Oren, Belgian businessman Roby Spiegel, former minister Omer Yankelevich and Anu Museum Chairwomen Irina Nevzlin.

Former counsel general of Israel to New York Dani Dayan initially applied for the position but later decided to quit the race and take up the role of Chairman of the Yad Vashem Memorial.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked were both mentioned as potential candidates as well.

Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern was the favorite candidate at the beginning of the race, but he pulled out after being the center of a scandal, after saying that during his army service he shredded documents with complaints about sexual harassment.

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.