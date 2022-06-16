Defense Ministry to show Biden laser defense system, will ask for funds

The Defense Ministry's laser interception system project will be presented to US President Joe Biden during his visit to Israel, according to sources from the ministry and the IDF on Thursday.

Laser show for Biden

The presentation of the system will be at Palmachim Airbase alongside the Iron Dome. The new laser defense system, according to estimates, is expected to come into use within a few years at one of the country's borders and protect against rockets, missiles, and unmanned aircraft.

IDF sources said that it was no secret that the Defense Ministry was looking for partners for the project, which will have a high cost. Talks have already been held between the Defense Ministry, IDF and the US Defense Department on the laser project.

The IDF is also interested in deepening its ties with the US military in general.

Background on laser systems

Israel had carried out successful laser interception trials in April. The experiments were done in Israel’s South by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D) and the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The laser system referred to as the "Iron Beam" was shown to be capable of intercepting a number of aerial targets in trial runs — which included aerial vehicles, mortars and rockets.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.