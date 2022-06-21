US Senator Cassidy touts US-Israel relationship at University of Haifa

US Senator Bill Cassidy (R) from Louisiana was at the University of Haifa’s 50th anniversary on Friday, where he helped inaugurate the new Bloom School of Graduate Studies and praised the US-Israel relationship.

“The special relationship between the United States and Israel is ever-present in my work as a senator,” said Cassidy. “Examples include sharing lessons learned from the COVID pandemic, collaboration on national security measures, or joint involvement in missile defense systems. Beyond this are the cultural ties which bind us even more.”

“The special relationship between the United States and Israel is ever-present in my work as a senator.” US Senator Bill Cassidy

Cassidy praised the inaugural Bloom school alumni at the ceremony, praising the students who will leverage their technology prowess and diverse backgrounds to address pressing global issues such as climate change, disease control, and global inequality.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“The most difficult problems that society faces require novel and innovative solutions,” Cassidy declared. “The Bloom Institute at the University of Haifa will cultivate the interdisciplinary mindset and collaboration to find these solutions.”

University of Haifa’s new Bloom School of Graduate Studies. (credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)

Cassidy's weekend in Israel

Senator Cassidy spent the weekend in the area with prominent members of the University of Haifa’s faculty and leadership, who – in addition to the anniversary ceremony – hosted Cassidy at Haifa’s famed Bahai Gardens and a snorkeling excursion in Caesaria over the weekend.

“We are humbled that Sen. Cassidy chose the University of Haifa as a platform for exploring new frontiers for strengthening the US-Israel relationship,” said Bradley M. Bloom, Chair of the University’s Board of Governors and the philanthropic supporter of the Bloom School of Graduate Studies.

Cassidy is a staunch supporter of Pro-Israel causes in the United States Congress, having co-sponsored a bill to protect the newly-established US Embassy in Jerusalem and criticizing an Amnesty International report that claimed Israel was an apartheid state.

The Jewish State of Israel is one of our greatest allies. The Biden administration must not threaten this relationship with a plan that is in clear conflict with U.S. law, which states Jerusalem should not be divided. https://t.co/fUg30veLxk — Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@BillCassidy) November 5, 2021

“We deeply thank Sen. Cassidy for taking the time to learn about University of Haifa, and we look forward to witnessing the impact of his visit play out in Washington.”