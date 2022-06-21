The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US Senator Cassidy touts US-Israel relationship at University of Haifa

Cassidy is a staunch supporter of Pro-Israel causes in the United States Congress.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2022 00:38
University of Haifa President Prof. Ron Robin, Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-Louisiana) and University of Haifa board member Eli Feinstein (from left to right) at the inauguration of University of Haifa's Bloom School of Graduate Studies. (photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
University of Haifa President Prof. Ron Robin, Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-Louisiana) and University of Haifa board member Eli Feinstein (from left to right) at the inauguration of University of Haifa’s Bloom School of Graduate Studies.
(photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)

US Senator Bill Cassidy (R) from Louisiana was at the University of Haifa’s 50th anniversary on Friday, where he helped inaugurate the new Bloom School of Graduate Studies and praised the US-Israel relationship.

“The special relationship between the United States and Israel is ever-present in my work as a senator,” said Cassidy. “Examples include sharing lessons learned from the COVID pandemic, collaboration on national security measures, or joint involvement in missile defense systems. Beyond this are the cultural ties which bind us even more.”

“The special relationship between the United States and Israel is ever-present in my work as a senator.”

US Senator Bill Cassidy

Cassidy praised the inaugural Bloom school alumni at the ceremony, praising the students who will leverage their technology prowess and diverse backgrounds to address pressing global issues such as climate change, disease control, and global inequality.

“The most difficult problems that society faces require novel and innovative solutions,” Cassidy declared. “The Bloom Institute at the University of Haifa will cultivate the interdisciplinary mindset and collaboration to find these solutions.”

University of Haifa’s new Bloom School of Graduate Studies. (credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA) University of Haifa’s new Bloom School of Graduate Studies. (credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)

Cassidy's weekend in Israel

Senator Cassidy spent the weekend in the area with prominent members of the University of Haifa’s faculty and leadership, who – in addition to the anniversary ceremony – hosted Cassidy at Haifa’s famed Bahai Gardens and a snorkeling excursion in Caesaria over the weekend.

“We are humbled that Sen. Cassidy chose the University of Haifa as a platform for exploring new frontiers for strengthening the US-Israel relationship,” said Bradley M. Bloom, Chair of the University’s Board of Governors and the philanthropic supporter of the Bloom School of Graduate Studies.

Cassidy is a staunch supporter of Pro-Israel causes in the United States Congress, having co-sponsored a bill to protect the newly-established US Embassy in Jerusalem and criticizing an Amnesty International report that claimed Israel was an apartheid state. 

“We deeply thank Sen. Cassidy for taking the time to learn about University of Haifa, and we look forward to witnessing the impact of his visit play out in Washington.”



