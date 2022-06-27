The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF, Border Police thwart drug smuggling along Egyptian border

The drugs, worth about NIS 3 million, and the suspects were transferred for further investigation.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 27, 2022 18:45
Drugs captured by IDF soldiers along Egyptian border, June 27, 2022. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Drugs captured by IDF soldiers along Egyptian border, June 27, 2022.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF and the Border Police's Magan unit thwarted an attempt to smuggle about 80 kilograms of hashish worth about NIS 3 million along the Egyptian border on Sunday night.

IDF lookouts spotted a number of suspects nearing the fence from the Egyptian side overnight. After searches were conducted in the area, the suspects were arrested by security forces and bags of drugs were found placed in a number of locations.

The drugs and suspects were transferred for further investigation.

Over the years, the 240-km.-long border between Israel and Egypt’s Sinai has witnessed countless drugs and weapons smuggling attempts by Bedouin.

Israel and Egypt: A busy border

In the first two months of 2022, several smuggling attempts along the Egyptian border were thwarted. In one incident in February, troops stopped an attempt to smuggle over 200 kg. of marijuana and hashish estimated to be worth NIS 4 million.

IDF soldiers posing with the 105kg. of drugs caught on May 25, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)IDF soldiers posing with the 105kg. of drugs caught on May 25, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In late January, two undercover police officers were wounded when IDF troops from the Caracal battalion mistakenly shot at their car thinking that it belonged to smugglers.

That incident occurred after smugglers on the Egyptian side of the border drove up to the fence in armored vehicles and opened up with heavy gunfire towards Israel in an attempt to deter IDF troops from approaching the area.

The military said that nine smuggling attempts were thwarted that night and that security forces seized approximately 400 kg. of drugs with an estimated street value of about NIS 8 million, making it “one of the most active nights on the Egyptian border in recent memory.”



