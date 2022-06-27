The man responsible for a massive drug smuggling operation in southern Lebanon last week has been confirmed by the IDF Arabic Spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, as Leon Elalem, a man with connections to Hezbollah.

#عاجل كشف النقاب عن هوية المهرب اللبناني المتورط في محاولة تهريب المخدرات على الحدود اللبنانية الأسبوع الماضي والذي يدعى ليون العلم المقيم في بلدة #رميش في #جنوب_لبنان والمعروف بنشاطاته العديدة في تهريب المخدرات والأسلحة في المنطقة pic.twitter.com/Jf4aW5rdTG — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 27, 2022

According to the IDF, he has hosted Hezbollah operations on his property and has connections with Hajj Khalil Hareb, once an adviser to Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah.

Nowadays, according to the IDF, he works along the main route to transfer drugs and weapons to Israel, under the guidance of Iran.

Elalem attempted to smuggle into Israel territory 35 kg. of drugs, worth nearly a million shekels. His operation was thwarted by IDF last week.

Elalem lives in the Ramish town in southern Lebanon, a bit over 2 kilometers from the Israeli border.

Adraee added that he is known to the IDF and has been involved in smuggling operations in the past.