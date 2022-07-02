The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
40-year-old man in Beersheba accused of murdering 70-year-old mother

At around eight in the evening, the suspect called MDA to Operation Ovda Street. Medics and paramedics who arrived at the scene found the woman dead with an injury on her face.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 2, 2022 03:24
MDA ambulance (illustrative) (photo credit: Yanir Yagana)
MDA ambulance (illustrative)
(photo credit: Yanir Yagana)

A 70-year-old woman was found dead on Friday night outside her apartment in Beersheba. Her son, about 40 years old, was detained for questioning on suspicion of murder. Police are currently investigating the suspected homicide.

At around eight in the evening, the son called MDA to Operation Ovda Street. Police investigators are collecting and analyzing evidence.

Earlier, a series of shooting incidents occurred in northern Israel. Basam Kablan, 40, the brother of the former head of the Beit Jann city council was shot dead near the city, located in the Upper Galilee. Another man was seriously injured in the incident and was taken to hospital unconscious. Police are investigating the circumstances.

Overhead view of Beersheba (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Overhead view of Beersheba (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Other shootings

Hours after the incident, a 28-year-old man was shot dead in Ba'ana in the Galilee. Intensive care teams treated the young man, Ali Hassarma, a resident of the town, and he was taken to the Galilee Medical Center in critical condition. Shortly afterward, doctors determined his death.

Around midnight, a 27-year-old man from the town of Jadeida in the Western Galilee was shot and wounded in the lower body. Intensive care teams determined his condition as moderate and transferred him to the shock room at Galilee Medical Center for treatment.



