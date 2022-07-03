The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
High-Tech Entrepreneur donates 2M NIS to Tel Aviv University

The generous gift of Dr. Ori Allon, will enable TAU's Entrepreneurship Center to expand activities for students from all disciplines 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 3, 2022 20:01
High-tech entrepreneur Dr. Ori Allon has donated NIS 2 million to TAU's Entrepreneurship Center. This generous gift ensures the expansion of the Entrepreneurship Center's activity with an emphasis on its accessibility to students and researchers across all disciplines at TAU.  

Allon's donation will boost three new projects at the Entrepreneurship Center, including a track of studies offering entrepreneurship courses across all disciplines, predominately to undergraduates;  a competitive annual hackathon driving fast multidisciplinary solutions for various challenges—social, environmental and many more; and the development of a new program for promoting women's entrepreneurship at TAU, aiming to increase the percentage of female students pursuing degrees in the worlds of business and entrepreneurship.

When asked about his donation to TAU, Dr. Ori Allon said, "The future is reliant on forward-thinking, innovative leaders who will challenge norms and bring impactful, new ideas to the world. Programs such as these at TAU will exponentially accelerate students' success, and I am proud to be able to support that."

As part of the new collaboration, a special committee will be established, comprising representatives from Allon's office together with experts from all disciplines at TAU. This committee will support projects in the various tracks, fostering the next generation of Israeli entrepreneurs. 

Prof. Moshe Zviran, Chief Entrepreneurship and Innovation Officer at TAU, said that "Dr. Allon's generous donation will enable TAU to leverage the activities of its Entrepreneurship Center, originally established with funding from Israel's Council for Higher Education, and to expand its teaching activities which target all students and researchers at TAU, in order to enhance exposure to entrepreneurship and innovation all over the campus."

Tel Aviv University is ranked 5th in the world in entrepreneurship by Startup Genome, and among the world's top 10 (the only one outside the US) in PitchBook's university rankings of successful producers of entrepreneurs, based on the number of venture-capital founders among each institution's alumni.



Tags Tel Aviv tel aviv university technology start-up Entrepreneur
