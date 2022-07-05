The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A-G hints she may let gov't appoint new IDF Chief of Staff

If approved, the appointment would be made despite objections from Likud.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 5, 2022 11:24
NEWLY APPOINTED Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara waves during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem this week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
NEWLY APPOINTED Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara waves during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem this week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara hinted to a conference of public sector legal advisers on Tuesday that she may approve Defense Minister Benny Gantz's request to appoint a new IDF Chief of Staff during election season on the basis of national security considerations despite Likud party objections.

Although Baharav-Miara made no formal commitment in either direction, her strong advocacy of the idea that "restraint does not mean silence" for a transitional government seemed to be laying out the possibility of approving the appointment.

In past speeches by other attorney-generals who were going to freeze appointments, they placed greater emphasis on the idea that transitional governments appointing people to senior positions during election season is problematic.

Though Baharav-Miara mentioned this issue as well, she then went out of her way to explain that there was no blanket prohibition on election season appointments, especially if there was a national security need.

Further, she said she would not be pressured by "alien [problematic] considerations" in the decision, a veiled push back against threats by Likud members to fire her if they regain control of the government after the November 1 election.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi during an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel's 74th Independence Day celebrations, at the President's residence in Jerusalem on May 5, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90) Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi during an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel's 74th Independence Day celebrations, at the President's residence in Jerusalem on May 5, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday told Baharav-Miara that he fully backed her following the latest threats to fire her from various Likud members on Sunday night.

The threats came in light of the possibility that Baharav-Miara was entertaining the possibility of approving Gantz's request.

Likud MKs Yoav Kisch and Shlomo Yarhi both attacked Baharav-Miara for not rejecting Gantz's request outright.

Kisch said that Baharav-Miara would be fired by a new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu if she dares to approve Gantz's request - which he said would show she was taking a clear political side.

Yarhi said Likud would fire her no matter what she decided as they would seek to fire all of the current government's appointees, viewing the current government as illegitimate since it was not led by Netanyahu, whose Likud won a plurality of the most seats. 

Lapid said, "he was sure that the legal establishment would continue to act professionally, objectively and putting the interests of the state first, as it has done until now."

He said he would "protect the legal system from those who want to harm it."

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Sunday had already called Kisch's threat "gangsterism."

Yamina MK Simcha Rothman said that any government has the right to fire an unelected official, though he did not address concerns that the firing might be done to help save Netanyahu from his corruption trial.

Netanyahu himself remained silent, though some of his messengers disassociated him from Kisch's statement.

Kisch then said he had not heard Netanyahu himself criticize him, leaving the picture unclear.

On Monday, Kisch did not completely back off, but withdrew somewhat, stating that he was not threatening to fire Baharav-Miarav in any formal sense as much as expressing how problematic he thought it would be for her to approve Gantz's request.

Defense Ministry Legal Adviser Itai Ofir on Sunday sent Baharav-Miara his legal opinion stating that Gantz can appoint a new IDF chief of staff even with elections on the horizon.

Ofir's opinion gave a classified survey of the security challenges confronting the country, which he said will be exacerbated if selecting a new chief is delayed.

Various national security figures have also written in support of making the selection the basis that the upcoming elections may not lead to a new government, may not lead to a new government before the January 1 end date to current IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi's term, to allow a normal transition period between the chiefs or that a new chief is needed soon to pick a new deputy chief to take over various day-to-day operations.

In late June, the attorney-general said she would need more details from the Defense Ministry's legal adviser before deciding the issue.

On one hand, appointments during election season were discouraged, she said.

On the other hand, appointments were not banned across the board and there could be exceptions that met a standard of the state having a necessity.

The three lead candidates are current IDF deputy chief of staff Maj.-Gen. Hersti Halevi, former IDF deputy chief of staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir and former IDF Northern Commander Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick.

Halevi is reportedly the lead candidate, but some on the Right prefer Zamir, who was helped to move up the chain of command by Netanyahu when he was still prime minister and who had worked for him as his personal military secretary.



Tags Benny Gantz IDF Aviv Kohavi Elections 2022
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables
5

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by