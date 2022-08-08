The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police arrest man suspected of sexually abusing multiple young girls

Israel Police received multiple complaints of sexual abuse of girls aged 6-8 and opened an investigation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 8, 2022 11:59
Man in handcuffs - illustrative (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Man in handcuffs - illustrative
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Israel Police arrested a serial pedophile who is suspected of sexually abusing multiple girls between the ages of six and eight, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The Bnai Brak police department opened an investigation into the suspect a month ago after receiving a complaint that he sexually abused a girl in the center of Israel.

Over the last month, the police station received multiple other complaints of sexual abuse of young girls against the same individual.

The suspect's identity

The investigators were able to determine the identity of the suspect and brought him in for questioning. Following the interrogation, the suspect's arrest was extended.

A photo of the suspected pedophile who's name is not being publicized. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)A photo of the suspected pedophile who's name is not being publicized. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

At the request of the suspect's lawyers, the identity of the suspect was not allowed to be published, but after the prosecution appealed, the court approved the publishing of his photo but not his name.

If you are anyone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, assistance is available at the sexual abuse hotline. Dial 1202 for women and 1203 for men.



Tags Israel Police pedophilia sexual abuse arrest
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
3

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
4

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by