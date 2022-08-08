Police arrest man suspected of sexually abusing multiple young girls

Israel Police arrested a serial pedophile who is suspected of sexually abusing multiple girls between the ages of six and eight, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The Bnai Brak police department opened an investigation into the suspect a month ago after receiving a complaint that he sexually abused a girl in the center of Israel.

Over the last month, the police station received multiple other complaints of sexual abuse of young girls against the same individual.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The suspect's identity

The investigators were able to determine the identity of the suspect and brought him in for questioning. Following the interrogation, the suspect's arrest was extended.

A photo of the suspected pedophile who's name is not being publicized. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

At the request of the suspect's lawyers, the identity of the suspect was not allowed to be published, but after the prosecution appealed, the court approved the publishing of his photo but not his name.

If you are anyone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, assistance is available at the sexual abuse hotline. Dial 1202 for women and 1203 for men.