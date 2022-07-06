Palestinian arrested on suspicion of stabbing Israeli near Bnei Brak

A Palestinian man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing an Israeli man in Givat Shmuel near Bnei Brak on Tuesday, police announced on Wednesday.

The suspect was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

Yitzhak Dahan, 47, was stabbed near a pedestrian bridge on Highway 4 in Givat Shmuel, right near Bnei Brak, early on Tuesday morning.

The victim's wife, Yael, told Israeli media outlets that her husband was walking to his morning prayers when an Arab-appearing man approached him and hit him multiple times on the head, before running away.

She added that he has multiple fractures and that they have six kids together.

Israel Police at the site where a 47-year-old man was stabbed in Bnei Brak, July 5, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A spate of terror attacks

This comes in the wake of a quiet few weeks after a spate of civilian stabbing attacks against Israelis. Starting with a March terrorist stabbing attack in Beersheba, which killed four Israelis, the terror wave grew.

Attacks followed in Hadera by ISIS followers five days later, leaving two Border Police officers dead; in Bnei Brak two days after that, where a shooting attack left five dead; three dead in Tel Aviv; and three dead in Elad as Independence Day closed out in May.