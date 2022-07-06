The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Palestinian arrested on suspicion of stabbing Israeli near Bnei Brak

The victim, 47-years-old, suffered serious head wounds after being stabbed on a pedestrian bridge near Bnei Brak on Tuesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 6, 2022 20:18

Updated: JULY 6, 2022 20:50
The bridge where a 47-year-old Israeli was stabbed, July 5, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The bridge where a 47-year-old Israeli was stabbed, July 5, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A Palestinian man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing an Israeli man in Givat Shmuel near Bnei Brak on Tuesday, police announced on Wednesday.

The suspect was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

Yitzhak Dahan, 47, was stabbed near a pedestrian bridge on Highway 4 in Givat Shmuel, right near Bnei Brak, early on Tuesday morning. 

The victim's wife, Yael, told Israeli media outlets that her husband was walking to his morning prayers when an Arab-appearing man approached him and hit him multiple times on the head, before running away. 

She added that he has multiple fractures and that they have six kids together. 

Israel Police at the site where a 47-year-old man was stabbed in Bnei Brak, July 5, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Israel Police at the site where a 47-year-old man was stabbed in Bnei Brak, July 5, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A spate of terror attacks

This comes in the wake of a quiet few weeks after a spate of civilian stabbing attacks against Israelis. Starting with a March terrorist stabbing attack in Beersheba, which killed four Israelis, the terror wave grew.

Attacks followed in Hadera by ISIS followers five days later, leaving two Border Police officers dead; in Bnei Brak two days after that, where a shooting attack left five dead; three dead in Tel Aviv; and three dead in Elad as Independence Day closed out in May. 



Tags Terrorism Arab Israeli Terror Attack Arab Israeli conflict stabbing bnei brak Terrorist stabbing attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
4

Scientists keeping an eye on new COVID variant BA.2.75

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
5

I went to Medina as a Jew, Biden should go too - opinion

MUSLIM WORSHIPERS visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by