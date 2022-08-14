Israeli model Yael Shelbia featured on cover of Harper's Bazaar

Israeli fashion model Yael Shelbia was selected to be featured on the cover of leading fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar.

Shelbia posed for the magazine's August issue in Bulgaria in a risqué photoshoot; Some of the photos feature the model topless in a bathtub.

The photoshoot for the magazine was completed last June in Miami while Shelbia was on vacation there with her partner, singer Omer Adam.

Coming from an observant Jewish background, Shelbia has been the subject of controversy due to her modeling career.

When Shelbia was 15 years old, her Ulpana threatened to expel her and her fellow students who objected to her burgeoning modeling career stopped talking to her, according to Mako News.

Shelbia's religious background

“The fact that I wear pants does not make me less of a believer.” Yael Shelbia

Orthodox Judaism has strict rules regarding modesty and women's clothing; Orthodox women typically do not wear pants or short skirts, and married women generally cover their hair.

“I am a religious person, I believe in God and pray to him, I go to listen to talks by rabbis, I keep Shabbat and kosher, but I know that from an external point of view these signs that are supposed to come with faith are not seen on me,” Shelbia told Israel Hayom's Hagit Rabinovich in an interview. “The fact that I wear pants does not make me less of a believer.”

Maariv contributed to this report.