The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli model Yael Shelbia featured on cover of Harper's Bazaar

Shelbia posed for the magazine's August issue in Bulgaria.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 04:21
Yael Shelbia (photo credit: YAEL SHELBIA/CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Yael Shelbia
(photo credit: YAEL SHELBIA/CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Israeli fashion model Yael Shelbia was selected to be featured on the cover of leading fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar.

Shelbia posed for the magazine's August issue in Bulgaria in a risqué photoshoot; Some of the photos feature the model topless in a bathtub.

The photoshoot for the magazine was completed last June in Miami while Shelbia was on vacation there with her partner, singer Omer Adam.

Coming from an observant Jewish background, Shelbia has been the subject of controversy due to her modeling career.

When Shelbia was 15 years old, her Ulpana threatened to expel her and her fellow students who objected to her burgeoning modeling career stopped talking to her, according to Mako News.

Shelbia's religious background

“The fact that I wear pants does not make me less of a believer.”

Yael Shelbia

Orthodox Judaism has strict rules regarding modesty and women's clothing; Orthodox women typically do not wear pants or short skirts, and married women generally cover their hair.

“I am a religious person, I believe in God and pray to him, I go to listen to talks by rabbis, I keep Shabbat and kosher, but I know that from an external point of view these signs that are supposed to come with faith are not seen on me,” Shelbia told Israel Hayom's Hagit Rabinovich in an interview. “The fact that I wear pants does not make me less of a believer.”

Maariv contributed to this report.



Tags culture photography fashion israeli models Magazine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by