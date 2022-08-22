KKL-JNF launches live birdwatching feeds at Lake Hula

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) on Sunday announced that it has begun a project for the benefit of nature lovers and birdwatchers of all experience levels.

The project uses a network of eight HD cameras and complex electric infrastructure including fiber optics and wireless communications systems at Lake Hula in the Hula Valley in northern Israel.

The Hula Valley, where fresh water is abundant, is a major stopover for birds migrating between Africa, Europe and Asia through the Syrian-African Rift Valley.

Every autumn and spring, some half a billion birds pass through the Hula Valley.

Migrating birds often stop to rest at Lake Hula, which is also a source of food.

Bird at Lake Hula (credit: KKL-JNF/MOSHE C)

“Agmon Hula is one of the most respected places in the world, and now we can allow birdwatchers from all over the world [to] watch what is happening in the field, via live broadcast.” Avishay Mizrachi, Director, Communications and Technology Department, KKL-JNF

“We have been working on this sophisticated and international project for over three years now,” said Avishay Mizrachi, Director of the Communications and Technology Department at KKL-JNF. “[We are] installing 10 super zoom night vision 4K ... cameras with around 7 km fiber optic infrastructure. It is a dream come true for Effi Naim the Hula valley area manager.

"Effi, who is familiar with the Hula landscape for decades now, has especially pointed the locations for the cameras according to the best spots of interest. For professional birdwatchers, Agmon Hula is one of the most respected places in the world, and now we can allow birdwatchers from all over the world [to] watch what is happening in the field via live broadcast. We are at the beginning of the migration season and in about two or three weeks, birds will start arriving. We expect tens of thousands of visitors per day on the cameras' link site.”

Live feeds

There are 8 different live cameras at Lake Hula:

Cranes birdwatching spot: A view of a landing site for tens of thousands of cranes stopping by during migration. The cranes can be seen eating and performing mating dances

Lagoon: A view of a vegetation-rich lagoon where various bird species can be observed, including Cormorant, Alcedinidae and Ceryle Rudis

Western Shore - South: A birdwatching spot on the western side of the lake

Buffalo - A view of the great buffalo herd at Hula Lake where dozens of buffalo and numerous bird species can be seen

The tower: A panoramic view of the lake from an old watchtower

Western Shore - North: A water-level viewing spot where birds can be observed conducting their regular activities

Pelican birdwatching spot: A view overlooking the habitat of pelicans, who visit during the migration season.

Bird in the Hula Valley (credit: KKL-JNF/OMER E)

Bird in the Hula Valley (credit: KKL-JNF/AVISHAY MIZRACHI)