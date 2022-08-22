The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gantz: Jerusalem is Israel's; can't be the Palestinians', too

The defense minister said Palestinians can use villages outside of Jerusalem as capital • Discussed Lebanese maritime dispute

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 22, 2022 12:12

Updated: AUGUST 22, 2022 13:18
Benny Gantz speaks during a press conference at the IDF Southern Command, in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, on August 5, 2022 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Benny Gantz speaks during a press conference at the IDF Southern Command, in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, on August 5, 2022
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Jerusalem is Israel's capital, and he cannot see how an arrangement can be made to make it also belong to the Palestinians, in an interview with 103FM on Monday morning.

"Jerusalem is Israel's capital like it's always been and will always be," he said.

"We need to work to reduce the conflict and prevent a bi-national state which no one wants."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz

He went on to suggest that the Palestinian capital can be the villages surrounding Jerusalem.

"There are civilian villages that the Palestinians call Jerusalem, which are not in the metropolitan envelope of Jerusalem, and they can be defined as their capital."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a Blue and White party meeting in the Knesset last month. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a Blue and White party meeting in the Knesset last month. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Lebanese maritime dispute, Iran deal, IDF chief

Gantz also spoke about the maritime border dispute with Lebanon, saying that "Israel has announced that it will protect its assets and is willing to reach agreements with the Lebanese government."

He also hopes Hezbollah doesn't drag Israel into an armed conflict.

Regarding the Iran Deal, Gantz said that Israel isn't ruling out an armed attack on Iran if need be. 

"It's not a good deal; it has a lot of holes," he said. "Israel will need to make sure that its responses develop in order to be able to use them."

Finally, when asked about the appointment of a new IDF chief of staff, Gantz responded that he would make an announcement soon.



