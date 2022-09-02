The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tensions high as Palestinians, right-wing Israelis plan protests at Samuel's Tomb

Police ordered activists not to hold a protest within the Samuel's Tomb compound.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 12:43
Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir with right-wing protesters at Samuel's Tomb, September 2, 2022 (photo credit: OTZMA YEHUDIT)
Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir with right-wing protesters at Samuel's Tomb, September 2, 2022
(photo credit: OTZMA YEHUDIT)

Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir and other right-wing activists arrived at Samuel's Tomb to hold a protest on Friday after a violent clash between Jews and Muslims last week, as Palestinians prepared a protest of their own for later in the day.

Israel Police arrived at the scene to keep the peace, telling the right-wing activists that while they would be able to enter the compound with the Israeli flag, they would not be allowed to carry Otzma Yehudit flags and would not be allowed to hold a protest.

"I came here to make it clear that we are the owners here and in the State of Israel. Unfortunately, in the last months and year there are all kinds of parties who have become confused that they think they are running the country," said Ben-Gvir at the tomb on Friday.

"I came here to make it clear that we are the owners here and in the State of Israel. Unfortunately, in the last months and year there are all kinds of parties who have become confused that they think they are running the country."

Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben Gvir

Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben Gvir

"We saw what happened here last week and it is horrible and awful. Rioters who lynch Jews just because they raise the Israeli flag. We came here with Israeli flags to tell those rioters - we are the owners! The State of Israel will not blink."

According to Palestinian media, Arab residents of the town of Nabi Samuil planned to hold a protest against restrictions placed on them. The residents called on Palestinians to come to the town for Friday prayers and participate in a protest that would be held at the entrance to the town.

Violent clashes at Samuel's Tomb

Last week, violent clashes broke out between Israeli and Palestinian protesters after right-wing Israeli activists arrived at a protest being held by Palestinians against the forced closure of the entrance gate to Nabi Samuil.

Video from the scene last week showed ongoing clashes, followed by a number of Palestinians surrounding one of the Israeli protesters and hitting him with flags. Five of the Palestinians involved were arrested and their arrest was extended on Thursday.

Right-wing activists described the clashes as a "lynch."



