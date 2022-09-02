Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir and other right-wing activists arrived at Samuel's Tomb to hold a protest on Friday after a violent clash between Jews and Muslims last week, as Palestinians prepared a protest of their own for later in the day.

Israel Police arrived at the scene to keep the peace, telling the right-wing activists that while they would be able to enter the compound with the Israeli flag, they would not be allowed to carry Otzma Yehudit flags and would not be allowed to hold a protest.

"I came here to make it clear that we are the owners here and in the State of Israel. Unfortunately, in the last months and year there are all kinds of parties who have become confused that they think they are running the country," said Ben-Gvir at the tomb on Friday.

"We saw what happened here last week and it is horrible and awful. Rioters who lynch Jews just because they raise the Israeli flag. We came here with Israeli flags to tell those rioters - we are the owners! The State of Israel will not blink."

According to Palestinian media, Arab residents of the town of Nabi Samuil planned to hold a protest against restrictions placed on them. The residents called on Palestinians to come to the town for Friday prayers and participate in a protest that would be held at the entrance to the town.

החשש מעימותים במתחם קבר שמואל הנביא | מפקד תחנת לב הבירה, נצ"מ שימי מרציאנו: "לא נאפשר כניסת דגלי מחאה". במשטרה נערכים בכוחות גדולים@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/BpuDuN5gsA — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 2, 2022

Violent clashes at Samuel's Tomb

Last week, violent clashes broke out between Israeli and Palestinian protesters after right-wing Israeli activists arrived at a protest being held by Palestinians against the forced closure of the entrance gate to Nabi Samuil.

Video from the scene last week showed ongoing clashes, followed by a number of Palestinians surrounding one of the Israeli protesters and hitting him with flags. Five of the Palestinians involved were arrested and their arrest was extended on Thursday.

Right-wing activists described the clashes as a "lynch."