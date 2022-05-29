Bennett: Jerusalem will never be divided again

Jerusalem will remain a united city forever, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pledged in a ceremony in memory of the Ethiopian Jews who died attempting to reach Israel.

"On Jerusalem Day, we mark not only the unity of our capital but also the unity of our people," said Bennett.

"On this day we pledge: Jerusalem will never be divided again, the people of Israel will never be divided again," he emphasized.

He spoke at the first of a number of ceremonies to celebrate the day that Israel captured east Jerusalem, including the Old City, from the Jordanians during the Six Day War in 1967.