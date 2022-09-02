The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Germany agrees to $28m. in compensation for families of Munich Olympics victims

The federal government will contribute 22.5 million euro, while 5 million euros will come from the state of Bavaria and 500,000 euros will come from Munich.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 14:23
A stone cutter renovates a memorial stone for the 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian terrorists during the 1972 Olympic Games, at the site of the hostage-taking at the former Olympic Village in Munich, Germany, August 18, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY)
Germany and the families of Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Munich Olympics have agreed on a compensation offer totaling 28 million euros ($28 million), said an interior ministry spokesperson on Friday.

Last month, the families had said they were unhappy with the latest German compensation offers and that they planned to boycott a ceremony on Monday in Munich marking the 50th anniversary of the attack in protest.

How will the reparation be paid to victims' families from the 1972 Munich Massacre? 

The federal government will contribute 22.5 million euro, while 5 million euros will come from the state of Bavaria and 500,000 euros will come from Munich, said the spokesperson.

On Sept. 5, 1972, members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage at the poorly secured athletes' village by Palestinian gunmen from the radical Black September group.

Israelis attend a memorial service in Athens August 19, 2004, for the athletes of Israel who were killed at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich (credit: YIORGOS KARAHALIS/REUTERS) Israelis attend a memorial service in Athens August 19, 2004, for the athletes of Israel who were killed at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich (credit: YIORGOS KARAHALIS/REUTERS)

Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent rescue effort erupted into gunfire.



