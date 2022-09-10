Israel's first cycling tunnel opens in Jerusalem

The Kerem Tunnel, the first bicycle tunnel in Israel, was inaugurated in Jerusalem on Thursday, in a ceremony attended by the Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage, Ze'ev Elkin, the Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, Avi Baleshnikov, Chairman of the Gihon Company, and hundreds of cyclists.

The tunnel project, 2.1 kilometers long, was led by the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage and the Jerusalem Municipality and carried out by the Jerusalem Development Authority.

"In the past, Jerusalem was an attractive tourist city due to its glorious past, today, apart from its historical treasures, it also incorporates modern tourism. The inauguration of the Gihon Tunnel project is another part of the development of the city of Jerusalem and its transformation into an attractive tourist city for all types of audiences in Israel and throughout the world," Minister of Construction and Housing, Jerusalem and Heritage, Ze'ev Elkin said

"The tunnel will also allow the area surrounding Jerusalem to attract visitors and thus strengthen the city's traditional tourist destinations. The Jerusalem and Heritage Office under my leadership invests hundreds of millions of shekels each year in the development of all aspects of Jerusalem's tourism and in the creation of innovative attractions and ventures that connect the glorious historical past of our eternal capital to its future The promising one. I invite cycling enthusiasts to come and enjoy a modern and well-maintained cycling route that overlooks the special landscape of Old Jerusalem."

About 25 million shekels were invested in the project, budgeted by the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, the Ministry of Tourism, the Jerusalem Municipality, the Gihon Corporation and the Jerusalem Purification and Sewerage Works.

The Kerem Tunnel offers a unique riding and hiking experience, for the benefit of the city's residents and citizens of the entire country. Riding in the tunnel is also suitable for enthusiasts and the most advanced safety and control measures have been installed.

"The Kerem tunnel project is a central tool for realizing the vision to change the concept of transportation throughout Jerusalem. The new tunnel, which connects to the long Jerusalem Ring Path, will join the existing bicycle paths in the city and those that will be paved in its various neighborhoods, with the aim of encouraging the use of bicycles among its residents and its visitors and promote the green transportation revolution in the capital city," Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon said.

The tunnel is part of the Jerusalem Round Path, a one-of-a-kind 42-kilometer cycling path that surrounds the capital city and combines the historic city and the new city in one ride. The Kerem Tunnel connects the path between Nahal Refaim and Emek Motza.

The southern entrance to the tunnel is in Refaim Park, below Ein Laban, and the northern entrance is located in Nahal Ein Kerem, about half a kilometer from the Kerem junction.

Origins of the Kerem tunnel

The Kerem Tunnel was first excavated in the 1990s, when its purpose was to move the main sewer line of the Gihon Corporation towards the purification plant in Shork, which is located west of the city and is currently used as an infrastructure tunnel that also includes the fifth water line to Jerusalem of the Mekorot company.

The works currently being done include road construction, installation of blowers and installation of advanced electrical and safety systems, to make the tunnel safe for the public to pass through all year round.

The Kerem Tunnel, in addition to being part of the cycle path around Jerusalem and the rail park, also allows access to unique recreation sites, including the Ein Kerem neighborhood, the biblical zoo and aquarium, the historic natural springs Ein Laban and Ein Haniyeh.