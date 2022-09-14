Bret Stephens: Journalism is not activism, reporters must know difference

Social media has hijacked the field of journalism and led to deepening mistrust by the public of reporters and the newspapers they serve, contended Bret Stephens, a senior columnist for The New York Times.

“Journalism is not activism and reporters should know the difference,” Stephens said.

Speaking on a Jerusalem Post Annual Conference panel on Monday with Laura Cornfield, director of MediaCentral, and Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO of US News and World Report, Stephens said that Twitter has had at least two “deleterious” effects on the field.

“One, it has turned every journalist into a kind of freelancer so that in addition to their identity, such as Bret Stephens of The New York Times, they are a Twitter avatar,” Stephens said. “The second aspect is it creates an avenue of political expression … which has harmed the reputation of journalism, since you can tell by virtue of what he might be tweeting where a report’s political bias might lie.”

He cited Gallup polls that show that trust in journalism in the US is lower than it is in the US Congress and said that “writing for the sake of gaining followers is yet another aspect that is terrible. You should not be in journalism to win popularity contests… Journalists should be doing everything we can to husband the authority that is still left to us, if there is any authority left to us, and instead we have been squandering it in the interest of clicks.”

Today, so many institutions are under attack and the media is no different, Gertler added. He stressed that the press needed to stay focused on trust and the credibility of what it delivers.

“You cannot focus so much on social media,” he said.

The Challenges Journalists Face in 2022 from Oren Segal on Vimeo.

‘Accuracy is key’

“There are so many facts and background about Israel that people just don’t understand.” Laura Cornfield, director of MediaCentral

The need for speed has led reporters and their employers to fall into similar traps, Cornfield noted.

In response to a question about a recent situation in which The New York Times was exposed for hiring three freelancers in the Gaza Strip who praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and celebrated deadly Palestinian terror attacks on their social media channels - hires the paper made without knowledge of the stringers’ tweets, which were only in Arabic - Cornfield stressed the need for support for foreign media.

Her organization helps provide accurate sources and connections for press in Israel, who are often “helicoptered” in to cover the conflict.

“There are so many facts and background about Israel that people just don’t understand,” Cornfield said, noting that MediaCentral’s job is to help explain these items to the foreign press, without any obligation to the government, politicians, the IDF or the Police.

During Operation Guardian of the Walls, for example, MediaCentral offered reporters contact with families whose homes were destroyed by rockets and access to military analysts, and also provided them with the information they needed to navigate the war-torn landscape.

“We are a completely independent, unbiased, balanced organization whose aim is to help reporters get the story right,” she said. “Accuracy is key and MediaCentral can help.”