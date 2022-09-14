Senior Israeli officials attend women's leadership conference

A conference about women's leadership in public security was held on Wednesday and attended by senior women employees of the Public Security Ministry, as well as senior officers in the Israel Fire and Rescue services, the Israel Prison Service and the Israel Police.

High-profile figures at the conference

Also present at the event were Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, Public Security Ministry Director-General Tomer Lotan, Israel Police Inspector General Kobi Shabtai, Prison Commissioner Katy Perry, Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi and the chairman of the Public Security Ministry's staff committee, Freddy Zuckerman.

The objective of the conference was to honor female officers who serve in organizations where the senior staff is largely made up of men.

"Women's promotion actions in the internal security organizations are a key to the success of the organization." Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev

"Women's promotion actions in the internal security organizations are a key to the success of the organization," said Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev. "Hence, it is our duty to fulfill the vision in practice, to lower barriers, to lay an infrastructure that will allow the women serving in the organizations to grow, advance, identify potential and get an opportunity."

"That's why, as part of the Minister's policy for 2022, for the first time in the Ministry of Internal Security, I set a quantitative target for the required increase in the proportion of women who will serve in the Israel Police, the prison service and the fire and rescue system. And there are results:"

"In 2021, 27 percent of all male and female servants in the Israel Police will be women," Bar Lev said. "Today the percentage of new recruits stands at 39; 22 percent of all male and female servants served in the prison service - and today 32 percent of all new recruits are women; And in the fire and rescue system, 12.5 percent of all male and female servants served - and today 26.7 percent of all recruits to the organization are women."

Katy Perry, head of the Israel Prison Service (credit: FLASH90)

The conference included lectures by Michal Barkai Brody, Dr. Aliza Bloch, the mayor of Beit Shemesh and Miri Shmueli, Senior Vice President of Planning, Budgeting and Control at the Public Security Ministry and a panel on leadership moderated by Brody.