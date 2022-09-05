The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinians reject IDF probe into Shireen Abu Akleh killing, vow to bring case to ICC

The IDF report on the killing of Abu Akleh is “a new Israeli attempt to evade responsibility for her murder,” the Palestinian Authority said.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 19:06
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waves to people as he bids farewell to Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during a live fire exchange in Jenin, in Ramallah in the West Bank May 12, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waves to people as he bids farewell to Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during a live fire exchange in Jenin, in Ramallah in the West Bank May 12, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

The Palestinians on Monday rejected the results of the IDF investigation into the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and vowed to bring her case before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The PA was responding to the IDF investigation that found that there is a high possibility that Abu Akleh was killed by an IDF soldier during a gun battle in Jenin last May.

The PA was responding to the IDF investigation that found that there is a high possibility that Abu Akleh was killed by an IDF soldier during a gun battle in Jenin last May.

PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh said that “all the evidence, facts and investigations that were conducted prove that Israel killed Shireen, and it must bear responsibility for its crime.”

The Palestinian leadership, Abu Rudaineh said, will continue to follow up the case of Abu Akleh with all relevant international bodies, especially the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Israel will not be allowed to escape punishment for its ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people and their Islamic and Christian holy sites,” he added.

"Israel will not be allowed to escape punishment for its ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people and their Islamic and Christian holy sites"

PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh
Shireen Abu Akleh (credit: AL JAZEERA) Shireen Abu Akleh (credit: AL JAZEERA)

Ahmed al-Deek, a senior official with the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the IDF report did not carry anything new. “This is a political statement that is not based on serious legal investigations,” al-Deek said.

He accused Israel of seeking to “obliterate the crime without categorically admitting the responsibility of the Israeli soldiers for the execution of Shireen Abu Akleh.”

Deek too said that the PA would follow up the case with the ICC and other international forums in order to bring the soldier who shot the journalist and those behind him to trial.

He also criticized the ruling of the Military Advocate General that there is no suspicion of a criminal offense that would justify the opening of a Military Police investigation.

“This will encourage soldiers to perpetrate more crimes,” al-Deek argued. “We have no confidence in any investigations carried out by the occupation army.”

Hamas rejects IDF reports on "assassination of Abu Akleh"

Hamas also rejected the findings of the IDF investigation, dubbing it an attempt to evade responsibility for the “assassination” of Abu Akleh.

“The killing of Shireen Abu Akleh by the occupation army is a full-fledged crime for which [Israel] must be held accountable and not allowed to escape punishment,” said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem.

The slain Palestinian-American journalist’s family expressed deep frustration and disappointment over the IDF report.

The family said in a statement that they were not surprised by the IDF findings “since it’s obvious to anyone that Israeli war criminals cannot investigate their own crimes.”

The family of the slain Palestinian-American journalist said that since the killing they have called for a thorough, independent and credible US investigation that leads to accountability, “which is the bare minimum the US government should do for one of their own citizens.”

The family said that “since Israel is incapable of holding themselves accountable, we are also pressing for a full International Criminal Court investigation and trial. Israel’s killing of our dear Shireen cannot be swept aside. We cannot and will not stop until we have justice for Shireen.”



