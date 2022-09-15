Israel stands with UAE against Iranian terror - Lapid

Israel stands with the United Arab Emirates against Iranian terror and looks forward to a burgeoning economic relationship, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told visiting UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Israel stands shoulder to shoulder with you in the face of any terrorist attack," Lapid said when the two men met in Jerusalem to mark the second anniversary of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, under whose auspice Israel forged peace with four Arab states including the UAE.

The creation of regional defense architecture to combat Iran has been one of the important byproducts of the agreement. To underscore the joint threat both countries face from Tehran, Lapid referenced the January attack near the Abu Dhabi airport by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, using missiles and drones, that killed three people.

"Last January, I was appalled, as was every Israeli, and every civilized person, by the criminal drone attack on your beautiful country," Lapid said.

"Last January, I was appalled, as was every Israeli, and every civilized person, by the criminal drone attack on your beautiful country," Prime Minister Yair Lapid

"Regrettably, we have experience in this area [of terror]. We know how it feels. And we know which country is behind these attacks. We know what needs to be done in response, and we know the right way to do it," he said.

Prime Minister Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, September 15 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Bin Zayed's visit, Lapid said, was a historic one from a strategic partner and a "regional leader that will advance the regional architecture we have been building this past year in the Middle East." He added that it would "strengthen economic and security ties between our countries."

More than that, Lapid said, "it is a visit of a close and dear friend, with whom I can talk about everything."

What comes next for the Abraham Accords?

Under the Abraham Accords, Israel also normalized ties with Bahrain and Morocco. Sudan has agreed to do so well.

But the Israel-UAE ties have progressed at fairly rapid peace, with a focus on the people-to-people relationship. Israel this year signed a free-trade agreement with the UAE, and trade between them is expected to reach $2.5 billion by the end of the year. There is now an Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a UAE one in Tel Aviv, with posted ambassadors.

Bin Zayed did not come alone. He brought a high-level delegation with him, that met with a high-level team of Israelis. They discussed economic cooperation in the fields of agriculture, energy, water, food security, tourism and more.

Both Lapid and Bin Zayed spoke of their interest in seeing more countries join the Abraham Accords. Lapid recalled some of the highlights of the last two years including the meeting of the Negev Forum in Israel that included US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers from Bahrain and Morocco as well as Egypt.

Lapid told Bin Zayed that his leadership and willingness to advance ties with Israel had inspired cooperation in others. He gave him a copy of Rav Saadia Gaon Arabic translation of the Torah.

Lapid told Bin Zayed that the relationship was just in its infancy and that the best was yet to come.

"We have made huge strides this past year, but we have not even scratched the surface of the potential for cooperation in all fields— the economy, food security, energy, water, cyber, and of course, security.

"We have made huge strides this past year, but we have not even scratched the surface of the potential for cooperation in all fields— the economy, food security, energy, water, cyber, and of course, security." Prime Minister Yair Lapid

"We are changing the face of the Middle East. We are changing it from war to peace, from terrorism to economic cooperation, from a discourse of violence and extremism to a dialogue of tolerance and cultural curiosity," he said.

Bin Zayed's visit to Yad Vashem

During his trip to Israel, Bin Zayed met with President Isaac Herzog and also visited Yad VaShem the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. He wrote in the guest book, "my presence here today reminds us of the lessons that history teaches us and the great responsibility we have to practice tolerance for the sake of building our communities and societies.

"We must take brave steps to build a bridge of real peace for future generations."

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan said of the visit, "it is a momentous occasion for an Arab state official to visit Yad Vashem in order to commemorate the six million Jewish men, women and children."

Such a visit, he said, "sends the message that regardless of background, religion or race, we all have the duty to learn about the Holocaust and combat antisemitism in all its forms, wherever it rears its ugly head around the world, immediately and vigorously."