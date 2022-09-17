The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Yair Lapid to speak at FIDF gala dinner in New York

Lapid will be in the United States for the United Nations General Assembly, which has begun its 77th session in New York this week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 14:10
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a graduating ceremony for new Israel Navy Officers in Haifa Naval Base, Northern Israel, on September 7, 2022. (photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a graduating ceremony for new Israel Navy Officers in Haifa Naval Base, Northern Israel, on September 7, 2022.
(photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid is set to speak at the Friends of the IDF gala on September 20 in New York, FIDF announced on Friday.

Lapid will be in the United States for the United Nations General Assembly, which has begun its 77th session in New York this week.

IDF soldiers to be recognized for service to Israel

During the event, two IDF soldiers will be recognized for their service to Israel. One of them will be 2PO 'M,' who formerly served in Israel Navy's elite commando unit Shayetet 13.

'M' will speak during the event on his experiences in the elite unit and protecting Israel's waters. Maj. Bar will also speak during the event on his family of Holocaust survivors and their history's impact on his service.

IDF officials conduct preliminary investigation at the scene of the killing of an IDF officer overnight near Jenin, September 14, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF officials conduct preliminary investigation at the scene of the killing of an IDF officer overnight near Jenin, September 14, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Peter Weintraub, the FIDF national board chairman, will also be honored as the event will be held in tribute to his "service and immeasurable contributes," the FIDF said.

He will be stepping down from the role next month.

Other notable attendees include Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog, Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and FIDF CEO Ronen Hofman.

"Without the IDF there is no Israel," Weintraub wrote in a statement ahead of the gala. "For that reason, we must continue to support the young men and women serving who make the reality and future of Israel and the Jewish people possible."



