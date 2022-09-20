Israeli security forces arrest eight Palestinians overnight

In the latest Break the Wave operation, joint Israeli security forces — IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police — operated at a number of cities and towns in the West Bank on Monday night. Eight Palestinians were arrested and one IDF soldier was lightly wounded.

The forces operated in the towns of Bayt Awa and Dhahiriya near Hebron and Barta'a, a town split by the Green Line on its northern seam, Marda near Nablus and Sinjil near Ramallah.

What else is happening in the West Bank?

The arrests occurred simultaneously to intense internal Palestinian clashes in Nablus. Palestinian security forces arrested Hamas operative Musab Shtayyeh overnight, which led to intense clashes with gunmen. One man has was already in the crossfire with more injured as the clashes continue into the day.

One suspect, identified by Palestinian media as Ahmed Issa Hamdan was arrested in the town of Shawawra near Bethlehem. At the same time, two suspects — one identified as Youssef Ahmed Al-Rimawi were arrested in the towns of Bayt Rima in the southwestern part of the West Bank and Hable near the Seam Line. While operating in Bayt Rima, rioters threw stones at the soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal methods, according to teh IDF.

sraeli security forces operating in the West Bank, September 20, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Three more were arrested northwest of Jerusalem, in the towns of Bayt Duqu and Bidu, where rioters threw stones at the forces. Two of them were identified by Palestinian media as Bedouin journalist Ayman Khaled Al-Khudour and Issa Rushdi Haushiya.

One IDF soldier was lightly wounded as a resulted and evacuated to hospital for medical attention.