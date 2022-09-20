The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli security forces arrest eight Palestinians overnight

One IDF soldier was wounded in during an arrest raid in the West Bank, while unrest is rising in Nablus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 10:52
Israeli security forces operating in the West Bank, September 20, 2022. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli security forces operating in the West Bank, September 20, 2022.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the latest Break the Wave operation, joint Israeli security forces — IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police — operated at a number of cities and towns in the West Bank on Monday night. Eight Palestinians were arrested and one IDF soldier was lightly wounded.

The forces operated in the towns of Bayt Awa and Dhahiriya near Hebron and Barta'a, a town split by the Green Line on its northern seam, Marda near Nablus and Sinjil near Ramallah. 

What else is happening in the West Bank? 

The arrests occurred simultaneously to intense internal Palestinian clashes in Nablus. Palestinian security forces arrested Hamas operative Musab Shtayyeh overnight, which led to intense clashes with gunmen. One man has was already in the crossfire with more injured as the clashes continue into the day.

One suspect, identified by Palestinian media as Ahmed Issa Hamdan was arrested in the town of Shawawra near Bethlehem. At the same time, two suspects — one identified as Youssef Ahmed Al-Rimawi were arrested in the towns of Bayt Rima in the southwestern part of the West Bank and Hable near the Seam Line. While operating in Bayt Rima, rioters threw stones at the soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal methods, according to teh IDF. 

sraeli security forces operating in the West Bank, September 20, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) sraeli security forces operating in the West Bank, September 20, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Three more were arrested northwest of Jerusalem, in the towns of Bayt Duqu and Bidu, where rioters threw stones at the forces. Two of them were identified by Palestinian media as Bedouin journalist Ayman Khaled Al-Khudour and Issa Rushdi Haushiya.

One IDF soldier was lightly wounded as a resulted and evacuated to hospital for medical attention.  

sraeli security forces operating in the West Bank, September 20, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) sraeli security forces operating in the West Bank, September 20, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)


Tags Hebron IDF Palestinians West Bank Palestinian Operation Break the Wave
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
2

Who was the IDF soldier killed near Jenin - and how were the terrorists caught?

Maj. Bar Falah, Deputy Commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion was killed overnight by Palestinian gunmen near Jenin.
3

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
4

Why has Israel escalated its attacks against Iranian targets in Syria?

Illustrative image of an airstrike.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by