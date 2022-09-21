The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lapid wants a two-state solution - what do Israeli politicians think?

From Meretz head Zehava Galon on the left to Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich on the right, Israeli politicians were quick to respond to Lapid's historic statement.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 21:11

Updated: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 21:21
MK Bezalel Smotrich argues in the Knesset plenum (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK Bezalel Smotrich argues in the Knesset plenum
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's announcement that Israel remains committed to a two-state solution, delivered before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) drew immediate — and opposing — responses from both sides of the Israeli political spectrum.

The Israeli Left:

"I congratulate prime minister Lapid," Meretz chair Zehava Galon wrote on Twitter. "Millions of Israelis and Palestinians are waiting for a diplomatic horizon, that will put an end to the cycle of bloodshed. I call on the prime minister to go one step further and meet with [Palestinian Authority head] Mahmoud Abbas at the UNGA."

"Millions of Israelis and Palestinians are waiting for a diplomatic horizon, that will put an end to the cycle of bloodshed."

Meretz chair Zehava Galon

The Israeli Right:

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during his news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on August 16. (credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters) PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during his news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on August 16. (credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

Religious Zionism Party leader Bezalel Smotrich attacked the announcement.

"After years in which the Right managed to remove the folly of a Palestinian state from the agenda and makeAbbas an irrelevant figure in the world, Gantz and Lapid are leading a dangerous process that brings this deviant idea back to the table," he said in a statement.

"Gantz brought Abbas back to the center of the political stage last year and now Lapid is irresponsibly pushing us back twenty years and inviting international pressure on Israel to promote a step that is nothing less than suicide for the State of Israel.

"Gantz brought Abbas back to the center of the political stage last year and now Lapid is irresponsibly pushing us back twenty years and inviting international pressure on Israel to promote a step that is nothing less than suicide for the State of Israel."

Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich

"Even before this evil government was established, we warned that it would bring us back onto the Oslo track. We implored Bennett and Shaked not to break their promises and not to make Lapid prime minister for the entire past year.

"God forbid, this is what will happen if the national camp does not win the elections and does not form the next government," he added.

"Lapid and [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz will establish a minority government with the Joint List and strive to establish a terror state in the heart of the Land of Israel, and expel settlers. I hope that now every right-wing person understands that he must vote for the right-wing bloc and bring about the establishment of a right-wing government of the national camp. Voting for Gantz and the left-wing bloc endangers the State of Israel," Smotrich concluded.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, from Gantz's own National Unity party, countered Smotrich's claims by stating that he too opposed the idea.

"Establishing a terror state in Judea and Samaria will endanger Israel's national security. Most of the people in Israel and their representatives will not allow this to happen," he said.

What about the Arab-Israeli sector? 

Hadash-Ta'al's MKs attacked Lapid from the opposite angle.

"The country's leaders have gotten used to loving the peace process but not peace itself, speaking eloquently throughout the world and carrying out an ugly occupation at the same time," said MK Ayman Odeh, leader of Hadash-Ta'al. "The real test is on the ground. Do it – make peace," Odeh said.

he real test is on the ground. Do it – make peace."

Hadash-Taal MK Ayman Odeh

MK Ofer Cassif, also of Hadash-Ta'al, said, "The liberation of the Palestinian people and the establishment of a sovereign state in their homeland is not just an election demand, but a demand for justice and freedom.

Cassif called on Lapid to "include his commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of the basic guidelines of any government under his leadership, as well as to work to improve the situation on the ground for the sake of the Palestinians who are groaning under the burden of the occupation," Cassif said.

The Likud's party blasted Lapid as well: "After Lapid established the first Israeli-Palestinian government, now he wants to establish a Palestinian state on the border of Kfar Saba, Netanya and Ben Gurion Airport, and hand over territories from our homeland to our enemies. For years, Netanyahu managed to remove the Palestinian issue from the world agenda, and Lapid brought Abu Mazen back to the forefront in less than a year."



Tags Palestinians Yair Lapid israel two state solution netanyahu two state solution Two State Solution Two State Solution Israel Two State Solution Israel Palestine Palestine religious zionists Bezalel Smotrich
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
2

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by