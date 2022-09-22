WATCH: Yair Lapid says two threats facing Israel - nukes and fake news

Two threats hang over Israel, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told the United Nations on Thursday, detailing the fear that terrorist states and terrorist organizations will get their hands on nuclear weapons and the “demise of truth.”

Lapid opened his address to the United Nations General Assembly by explaining why Israel succeeds in the world.

"We chose not to dwell on the pain of the past. But rather to focus on the hope of the future. We chose to invest our energies into building a nation. Into building a happy society, optimistic and creative," Lapid said.

He called on the people of the Middle East to ask themselves who is doing better.

“Those who chose the path of peace, or those who chose the way of war,” he asked. “Those who chose to invest in their people and country, or those who chose to invest in the destruction of others? Those who believe in education, tolerance and technology, or those who believe in bigotry and violence?”

Lapid praised the Negev summit that he held with Arab foreign ministers a few months ago.

“Working groups were formed to deal with issues of technology, food security, energy, water, education and infrastructure. Those working groups are changing the face of the Middle East as we speak,” he said.

He is expected to tell the room full of international representatives that Israel remains committed to a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.