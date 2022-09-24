Ukraine stopped convicted sex criminal Eliezer Berland from entering its borders after Israel allowed him to leave the country to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.

The decision to let Berland, a Breslov Hassid and the head of Yeshivat Shuvu Bonim who was previously convicted of rape and sexual assault of multiple women as well as fraud, travel to Ukraine in the first place was made by the Jerusalem District Court earlier this month.

Berland was released from prison in late 2021 after his most recent sentence, but still may face some new charges relating to 20-year-old murders in which members of his sect are suspected of standing behind.

Rabbi Eliezer Berland covered with a prayer shawl arrives for a court hearing arrives for a police investigation at a police station in Jerusalem, November 2, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

According to a report in Walla, Berland was stopped at the Ukrainian border on Thursday and his entry into the country for the holiday which begins on Sunday night is currently in doubt.

Associates of Berland claimed that Ukraine decided to deny him entry after Breslov Hassidim who are opposed to Berland paid bribes to Ukrainian authorities and convinced them not to the let the convicted rabbi into the country.

Forgoing several warnings from Israeli and Ukrainian officials, some 7,000 to 10,000 Israelis are expected to reach Uman on Sunday for the two-day holiday.`