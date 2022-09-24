The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ukraine stops Israeli sex criminal Berland from entering country for Uman

Jerusalem court had decided to let Berland, a Breslov Hassid who was previously convicted of rape and sexual assault of multiple women, to travel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 23:10

Updated: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 23:15
Jewish men at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman, prior the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, September 23, 2022. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Jewish men at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman, prior the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, September 23, 2022.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Ukraine stopped convicted sex criminal Eliezer Berland from entering its borders after Israel allowed him to leave the country to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.

The decision to let Berland, a Breslov Hassid and the head of Yeshivat Shuvu Bonim who was previously convicted of rape and sexual assault of multiple women as well as fraud, travel to Ukraine in the first place was made by the Jerusalem District Court earlier this month.

Berland was released from prison in late 2021 after his most recent sentence, but still may face some new charges relating to 20-year-old murders in which members of his sect are suspected of standing behind.

Rabbi Eliezer Berland covered with a prayer shawl arrives for a court hearing arrives for a police investigation at a police station in Jerusalem, November 2, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Rabbi Eliezer Berland covered with a prayer shawl arrives for a court hearing arrives for a police investigation at a police station in Jerusalem, November 2, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

According to a report in Walla, Berland was stopped at the Ukrainian border on Thursday and his entry into the country for the holiday which begins on Sunday night is currently in doubt.

Associates of Berland claimed that Ukraine decided to deny him entry after Breslov Hassidim who are opposed to Berland paid bribes to Ukrainian authorities and convinced them not to the let the convicted rabbi into the country. 

Forgoing several warnings from Israeli and Ukrainian officials, some 7,000 to 10,000 Israelis are expected to reach Uman on Sunday for the two-day holiday.`



Tags uman Rabbi Eliezer Berland Ukraine crisis
