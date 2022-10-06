Settler leader: kill the terrorists in their beds

Settler council heads demanded that the IDF crackdown on Palestinian terrorism, with one leader calling for them to be killed in their beds.

"Only through strong deterrence and an aggressive attack against the terrorists will we reach the desired peace," said Kiryat Arba and Hebron Council head Eliyahu Libman at a morning rally in front of Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Rosh HaAyin home.

It's the fourth such event this week and the second in front of Gantz's home. Regional and local councils also held a strike.

They have embarked on a campaign to push Gantz to embark on a military operation akin to the one held in 2002 called Defense Shield.

A general view of an Israeli raid in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 5, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

"I demand from the security forces and the government to empower the IDF so that they kill the enemy in his bed before he carries out these [terror] attacks," Libman said.

He and the other leaders spoke in response to rising West Bank violence, which has included shooting attacks against Israelis. The attacks come within the broader context in which the IDF is already engaged in Operation Break the Wave to root out Palestinian terror cells and to prevent any further attacks such as the ones that claimed 18 lives this year both within sovereign Israel and in the West Bank.

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said that the government's current policies had put lives in danger, this included actions by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

"You showed weakness that set the area on fire. You talked to [Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas] Abu Mazen. You restored discourse about a Palestinian state, you gave motivation to our enemies and endangered us," Ganz said.

"Do what is necessary so that every citizen can live here in peace," he said.

Shlomo Ne'eman, who heads the Yesha Council and the Gush Etzion Regional Council, charged that the Defense Minister didn't see the resident of Judea and Samaria as equal to Israeli citizens and had frozen plans for 7,000 homes in Area C of the West Bank.

"The enemy has raised its head because our government allows them to," Ne'eman said. He charged that the PA was a "terrorist and dictatorial body that harms Arabs and shoots at Jews.

'We will continue the fight until security is restored to the region," Ne'eman said.

Kedumim Council head Hananal Dorni said that "the Green Line is not the Red Line. "The blood of the residents of the settlement is not worth less than the blood of the residents of Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Rosh HaAyin," Durani said.