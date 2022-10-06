The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Settler leader: kill the terrorists in their beds

A morning rally took place in front of Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Rosh HaAyin home where Kiryat Arba and Hebron Council head Eliyahu Libman spoke.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: OCTOBER 6, 2022 21:21
PALESTINIANS USE a ladder to climb over a section of the security barrier Al-Ram, near Ramallah, in 2015. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
PALESTINIANS USE a ladder to climb over a section of the security barrier Al-Ram, near Ramallah, in 2015.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Settler council heads demanded that the IDF crackdown on Palestinian terrorism, with one leader calling for them to be killed in their beds.

"Only through strong deterrence and an aggressive attack against the terrorists will we reach the desired peace," said Kiryat Arba and Hebron Council head Eliyahu Libman at a morning rally in front of Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Rosh HaAyin home.

It's the fourth such event this week and the second in front of Gantz's home. Regional and local councils also held a strike.

"I demand from the security forces and the government to empower the IDF so that they kill the enemy in his bed before he carries out these [terror] attacks,"

Kiryat Arba and Hebron Council head Eliyahu Libman

They have embarked on a campaign to push Gantz to embark on a military operation akin to the one held in 2002 called Defense Shield.   

A general view of an Israeli raid in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 5, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA) A general view of an Israeli raid in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 5, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

"I demand from the security forces and the government to empower the IDF so that they kill the enemy in his bed before he carries out these [terror] attacks," Libman said.

Libman and other leaders spoke in response to increased West Bank violence

He and the other leaders spoke in response to rising West Bank violence, which has included shooting attacks against Israelis. The attacks come within the broader context in which the IDF is already engaged in Operation Break the Wave to root out Palestinian terror cells and to prevent any further attacks such as the ones that claimed 18 lives this year both within sovereign Israel and in the West Bank. 

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said that the government's current policies had put lives in danger, this included actions by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. 

"You showed weakness that set the area on fire. You talked to [Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas] Abu Mazen. You restored discourse about a Palestinian state, you gave motivation to our enemies and endangered us," Ganz said. 

"Do what is necessary so that every citizen can live here in peace," he said.

Shlomo Ne'eman, who heads the Yesha Council and the Gush Etzion Regional Council, charged that the Defense Minister didn't see the resident of Judea and Samaria as equal to Israeli citizens and had frozen plans for 7,000 homes in Area C of the West Bank.

"The enemy has raised its head because our government allows them to," Ne'eman said. He charged that the PA was a "terrorist and dictatorial body that harms Arabs and shoots at Jews. 

'We will continue the fight until security is restored to the region," Ne'eman said. 

Kedumim Council head Hananal Dorni said that "the Green Line is not the Red Line. "The blood of the residents of the settlement is not worth less than the blood of the residents of Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Rosh HaAyin," Durani said.



Tags Benny Gantz IDF West Bank West Bank Israel West Bank Violence Palestinian terrorism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by