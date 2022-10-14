The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli MK cuts hair in solidarity with Mahsa Amini, women of Iran

MK Sharren Haskel cut her hair while giving a speech as a show of support for the 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 14, 2022 22:39
MK Sharren Haskel before the cannabis legalization vote (photo credit: KNESSET)
MK Sharren Haskel before the cannabis legalization vote
(photo credit: KNESSET)

In an act of solidarity with Mahsa Amini and the Iranian women protesting the Islamic Republic's hijab rules across Iran, coalition MK Sharren Haskel (National Unity) cut her hair while giving a speech at an International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) event earlier this week.

Haskel was invited to speak at ICEJ's annual Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot) celebration on Sunday due to her position as chairwoman of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus.

In her speech, the MK declared the ongoing protests across Iran to be legitimate, adding that Iranians are "asking for freedom of worship and the right to decide for themselves which opinions to believe and how to live their lives."

Haskel: Women in Iran are leading demonstrations

"There are not enough words to describe the respect I have for these women and girls who are risking their lives in demand of freedom and a secure future for themselves and their children," Haskel said. "They are the ones leading the demonstrations."

"[Iranian women] are the ones leading the demonstrations"

MK Sharren Haskel

Haskel then proceeded to cut her hair as a show of support for the 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement that gained prominence due to the demonstrations.

Before exiting the stage, Haskel also expressed the hope that female Iranian representatives will be present at next year's Feast of Tabernacles.

Deadly protests in Iran

Over 220 protesters, including 30 children, have been killed by the Iranian regime since protests began last month, according to the HRANA human rights group. Unrest in Iran began when the country's 'morality police' arrested and killed 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini.



Tags Israel Iran Sharren Haskel iran protests ICEJ women's rights Mahsa Amini
