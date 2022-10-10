International Christian Embassy Jerusalem holds annual Sukkot event

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) held its annual Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot) celebration on Sunday at the Capernaum National Park on the shore of the Sea of Galilee.

The event, which will run until Sunday, October 16, was attended by more than 1,700 Christians from over 70 countries.

The attendees include former Chief Justice of South Africa Mogoeng Mogoeng, who will receive the ICEJ's annual Nehemiah Award for his pro-Israel actions, Andrew Brunson, an American pastor who was imprisoned in Turkey on false "terrorism" charges, and two Iranian singers.

The celebration featured performances by artists from Israel, the Philippines, Brazil, Norway and South Africa, including Trevor Sampson, known as the "Golden Voice of Africa.”

ICEJ's annual Feast of Tabernacles celebration (credit: COURTESY ICEJ)

The even moves to Jerusalem

After a second night at Capernaum, the event will move to Jerusalem for five days, where activities will include the Roll Call of the Nations at the Jerusalem Pais Arena on Tuesday and the Jerusalem March on Thursday afternoon.

To close out the event, attendees will travel to the Negev to join Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) and leaders of the Gaza border communities for a solidarity rally and tree-planting ceremony.