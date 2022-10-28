The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem hotel ranked among the best in the world

Hotel Yehuda is located just west of the Malha neighborhood, atop the "gorgeous Massuah Hills," per the hotel website. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 10:51
Y Spa at the Hotel Yehuda. (photo credit: COURTESY OF HOTEL YEHUDA)
Y Spa at the Hotel Yehuda.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF HOTEL YEHUDA)

Jerusalem's own Hotel Yehuda has landed on the list of 2022 World Luxury Hotel Award winners. The hotel, which has won numerous awards in the past, has reclaimed the titles of best spa hotel in the Middle East as well as best luxury hotel for families in the world.

Hotel Yehuda is located just west of the Malha neighborhood, atop the "gorgeous Massuah Hills," per the hotel website. 

The hotel offers guests six different types of rooms to choose from, the most luxurious being the "Canadian Suite" which includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, a large balcony and a private Jacuzzi. 

Guest amenities 

Guests can also use the hotel's facilities -a variety of conference rooms and banquet halls- for practically any occasion, from business meetings to bar mitzvahs. There is even a synagogue that seats up to 150. 

Deluxe room at the Hotel Yehuda. (credit: COURTESY OF HOTEL YEHUDA) Deluxe room at the Hotel Yehuda. (credit: COURTESY OF HOTEL YEHUDA)

The award-winning hotel spa has an extensive menu of treatments to choose from - massage, hot stones, crystals and more. There is also a relaxation room as well as wet and dry saunas. 

Should guests want to grab a snack or get a workout in, the hotel also has a restaurant and gym on the premises. 



