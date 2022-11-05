National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata resigned from his position on Friday, days after it was clear Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu would be returning to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Hulata told Prime Minister Yair Lapid that he would be available to make a smooth transition with his replacement.

Netanyahu is reportedly considering former Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer. A Likud source would not confirm the report, but said that Dermer is “one of the few people Netanyahu really values.” Dermer was also frequently mentioned positively in Netanyahu’s autobiography, released last month.

However, according to Israel Hayom, Netanyahu offered Dermer the role and he declined, preferring the Foreign Ministry, instead.

Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata is seen addressing the IISS in Manama, Bahrain, on November 21, 2021. (credit: IISS)

Another candidate?

Another possible candidate for National Security Adviser is Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, Netanyahu’s former military secretary, Kan reported. Zamir was one of the leading candidates for IDF chief of staff this year.