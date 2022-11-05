The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hulata resigns from National Security Council; Dermer, Zamir possible replacements

Hulata told Prime Minister Yair Lapid that he would be available to make a smooth transition with his replacement.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 5, 2022 20:00

Updated: NOVEMBER 5, 2022 20:01
Dr. Eyal Hulata, the new national security adviser. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Dr. Eyal Hulata, the new national security adviser.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata resigned from his position on Friday, days after it was clear Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu would be returning to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Hulata told Prime Minister Yair Lapid that he would be available to make a smooth transition with his replacement.

Netanyahu is reportedly considering former Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer. A Likud source would not confirm the report, but said that Dermer is “one of the few people Netanyahu really values.” Dermer was also frequently mentioned positively in Netanyahu’s autobiography, released last month.

However, according to Israel Hayom, Netanyahu offered Dermer the role and he declined, preferring the Foreign Ministry, instead.

Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata is seen addressing the IISS in Manama, Bahrain, on November 21, 2021. (credit: IISS) Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata is seen addressing the IISS in Manama, Bahrain, on November 21, 2021. (credit: IISS)

Another candidate?

Another possible candidate for National Security Adviser is Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, Netanyahu’s former military secretary, Kan reported. Zamir was one of the leading candidates for IDF chief of staff this year.



Tags Likud ron dermer national security lapid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by