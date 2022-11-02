The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections 2022

Netanyahu assured with near-certain victory as almost 90% votes counted

On Wednesday night, Meretz was placed just below the threshold of 3.25%, and the Likud led with 32 seats.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 20:58
Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu will with near certainty be Israel's next prime minister after approximately 90% of the votes counted, the Central Election Committee's data shows.

At press time on Wednesday, the Netanyahu coalition will consist of 65 MKs, while the Lapid bloc will consist of 50 and Hadash-Ta'al five.

The results after 87.6% of the vote were: Likud 32, Yesh Atid 24, Religious Zionism Party (RZP) 14, National Unity 12, Shas 11, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) eight, Yisrael Beytenu five, Ra'am five, Hadash-Ta'al five and Labor four.

Meretz stood at 3.19% of the general vote, below the requisite 3.25% electoral threshold.

Balad also stood underneath the threshold at 3.02%. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked stood at 1.16%. and will not be a part of the upcoming Knesset.

Head of the Otzma Yehudit Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks to supporters as the results of the Israeli elections are announced, at the party's campaign headquarters in Jerusalem, November 1, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Head of the Otzma Yehudit Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks to supporters as the results of the Israeli elections are announced, at the party's campaign headquarters in Jerusalem, November 1, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The remaining votes are approximately 570,000 "double envelopes" of citizens who voted outside of their hometowns, including IDF soldiers, Israel Police officers, diplomats abroad, disabled peopl, COVID-19 patients and more. The Central Election Committee was set to begin counting these votes at 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and said it hopes to have the full results by Thursday afternoon.

The percentage of double envelopes is expected to eclipse 10% of the general vote for the first time, leaving open the possibility for Meretz to push ahead of the threshold. However, the double envelopes historically have benefited the Right. Regardless, in order to pass the threshold Meretz would have to win 3.66% of the double envelopes – a rate nearly 0.5% higher than in the standard votes. In the previous election, in comparison, Meretz's performance in the double envelopes was just 0.26% higher than the regular vote. If Meretz performs similarly, it will miss the threshold by a few thousand votes.

MK react to exit polls and emerging results

According to Israeli law, the official results must be handed to President Isaac Herzog eight days after the election, meaning by November 9. The president then has a week, until November 16, to consult with the heads of the parties as to who should receive the mandate to form a government. These consultations will be broadcast live. The MK who receives the mandate, presumably Netanyahu, then has 28 days to form a government. The dates are a maximum, but the process could be quicker.  

Other than voicing their thanks to supporters, most of the party leaders kept a low profile on Wednesday, as they waited for the official election results.

National Unity leaders Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and former chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot met in the afternoon and announced that they were heading to the opposition, ending any doubt that they were planning on joining a Netanyahu government instead of RZP.

"The State of Israel faces great challenges that will be faced by a government that relies on extremist elements," Gantz wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of the three during their meeting. "We decided to continue establishing the state camp as a significant movement in the center of the political arena," he wrote.

"We respect the decision of the voters, and after the formation of the government, we will serve as a responsible opposition while we continue to build National Unity as a governing alternative," Gantz added.

RZP head MK Bezalel Smotrich called on Wednesday evening for the heads of the Netanyahu bloc to convene over the next few days in order to draw up coalition agreements, even before President Herzog awarded the mandate to Netanyahu to form a government. This would convey that the parties have "come to work," Smotrich said.

Shaked wrote a long post on Facebook, conceding defeat and summarizing her political experience.

She listed her accomplishments in the Justice and Interior ministries and wrote that unlike some other politicians who were good at writing "venomous" posts on Twitter, she knew the meaning of real change.

"Unfortunately, even within my own camp there were those who were quick to attack me, who apparently believe that revolutions of historic proportions are supposed to happen at the speed of typing a venomous and sophisticated tweet on Twitter.

"Well, they are not," Shaked concluded.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Likud yesh atid Ben-Gvir Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
2

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by