The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ben-Gvir praises convicted terrorist Meir Kahane on anniversary of death

The Otzma Yehudit leader shared a post praising the Jewish extremist and convicted terrorist who was assassinated 32 years ago today.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 15:01
Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir prior to his entry into politics can be seen speaking Israeli attorney Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during a ceremony marking the 27th anniversary of the death of Rabbi Meir Kahane, November 7, 2017 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir prior to his entry into politics can be seen speaking Israeli attorney Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during a ceremony marking the 27th anniversary of the death of Rabbi Meir Kahane, November 7, 2017
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Otzma Yehudit chairman and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar-Ben Gvir published a post commemorating 32 years since the death of Jewish extremist and convicted terrorist Rabbi Meir Kahane, before deleting it a short while later.

"From the age of 16 I have attended the memorial to honor and recognize those who were murdered for sanctifying God," wrote Ben-Gvir in the now-deleted post. "Those who worked for the Jews of the Soviet Union and saw to the opening of the Iron Curtain, those who fought antisemitism against Jews in the United States and worked to enact a death penalty law for terrorists."

The Otzma Yehudit leader stated that he owes much to Rabbi Kahane, "that [Ben-Gvir] repented and started studying in the yeshiva he founded." Ben-Gvir lamented, however, that he "unfortunately didn't get to know [Kahane]" as he only started studying there after Kahane's death. 

He concluded by expressing his appreciation for Kahane's lessons and writings, which include the book They Must Go which he wrote while serving a six-month prison sentence.

Who was Rabbi Meir Kahane?

American-born Rabbi Kahane started down the path of extremism in 1968 when he founded the Jewish Defense League (JDL), a far-right religious-political organization that has been classified by the FBI as a domestic terrorism group since 2001.

Rabbi Meir Kahane, leader of the ''Kach'' movement, speaking against terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, May 8, 1984 (credit: NATI HARNIK/GPO)Rabbi Meir Kahane, leader of the ''Kach'' movement, speaking against terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, May 8, 1984 (credit: NATI HARNIK/GPO)

Then, in 1971, the same year as he was convicted in New York for conspiracy to manufacture explosives, Kahane founded his new Israeli political party, Kach. All the while, he was initiating protests and rallies advocating for the expulsion of Arabs from Israel, and from Israeli-controlled territory in the West Bank.

Kahane's Kach party first stood in the 1973 Knesset elections, winning 12,811 votes, just 2,857 votes short of 1% threshold that existed at the time. In 1977, he tried again, but the party garnered even less support than it had the first time.

By 1980, Kahane had been arrested no less than 62 times and had been sentenced to six months in prison after a detention order that was based on allegations of him planning armed attacks against Palestinians in response to the killings of Jewish settlers. 

However, support for the Jewish extremist continued to grow on the fringes of Israeli society, and by the 1984 elections, Kach received enough votes to win one seat in Knesset, which was taken by Kahane himself. During his time in Knesset, Kahane was boycotted by the majority of Israel's government, with MKs walking out whenever he spoke, leaving him to address an empty room.

His legislative proposals mostly focused on Jewish education, an open economy, transferring the Arab population out of the Land of Israel, revoking Israeli citizenship from non-Jews, and banning Jewish-Gentile marriages and sexual relations.

By 1988, however, Israel's Supreme Court disqualified Kahane from running for Knesset, making him the first person in the country's history to be barred from Knesset for racism.

Kahane was assassinated by El Sayyid Nosair, an Egyptian-born US citizen. in November 1990 while giving a speech in Brooklyn, New York. 



Tags Terrorism jewish terror Jewish Extremism Meir Kahane extremism Otzma Yehudit itamar ben-gvir Ben-Gvir Jewish Defense League
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
4

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
5

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by