PM Lapid condemns UNGA vote to take Israel to Hague int'l court

Israeli officials condemned Friday's UNGA 98-17 vote to take Israel to the International Court of Justice in the Hague for the Israeli "occupation" of Palestinian territories on Saturday.

"Israel firmly rejects the Palestinian decision," said Prime Minister Yair Lapid. "This is once again a one-sded Palestinian move that undermines the basic principles for resolving the conflict and potentially harming any possibility for a future process. The Palestinians want to replace negotiations with unilateral measures. They are once again using the UN to attack Israel."

Lapid added that "this move will not change the reality on the ground, will not contribute anything to the Palestinian people, and may cause escalation. Support for the Palestinian movement is a reward for the terrorist organizations and the anti-Israeli campaign.

"We thank the many countries that did not support the decision and made it clear that this is not the way to promote stability and resolve the conflict." Prime Minister Yair Lapid

He ended his statement by calling to the countries who were in favor of the movement to reconsider their positions and reject the proposal in the next vote.

Defense Minister and leader of the National Unity Party Benny Gantz at a faction meeting of the National Unity Party at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022. (credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz

“The Palestinian initiative against Israel at the ICJ constitutes an ‘own goal’ which will only distance them [the Palestinians] from any political achievements," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. "The UN’s intention to enable such measures will harm regional stability, as well as any prospects for a future arrangement. This is a political move, which is not connected to realities on the ground. As defense minister, I have taken steps to prevent such measures and will continue such efforts in any future position I may serve in.”