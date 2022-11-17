Likud Chairman Binyamin Netanyahu set next Wednesday as the deadline for the formation of the government, raising the possibility of swearing in a government with a majority of 57 members of the Knesset, with Otzma Yehudit and the ultra-orthodox factions, but without the Religious Zionist Party, according to Walla.

This is in light of the difficulties in the negotiations on the distribution of roles with party chairman Bezalel Smotrich.

Netanyahu wants to move forward the negotiations within the Likud and with his other coalition partners, to start filling cabinet roles in the government, as well as to prepare to present a coalition, by his deadline.

The deadline is a move to pressure Smotrich to enter the coalition and soften his demands in the negotiations. despite this, sources around Netanyahu are predicting that Smotrich is unlikely to vote against a right-wing coalition.

The Likud party has denied it, saying; "The report is not true. we intend to form a right-wing coalition with Religious Zionist party leader Bezalel Smotrich and all of our partners."

Netanyahu's ambitious goal of forming a government until Wednesday, even if Smotrich will stay out of it, might be spoiled due to demands from Likud MKs. If Smotrich doesn't enter the coalition, Netanyahu can't risk disgruntled Likud MKs putting the thin coalition at risk.

Negotiations with Itamar Ben-Gvir

As the negotiations with Smotrich remain tense, sources in the Likud party have said that there was a major development with Otzmah Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir and a series of agreements regarding the legalization of west bank outposts, as well as the strengthening of existing settlements.

These demands were also made by Smotrich, and the public announcement is meant to pressure him to compromise to soften his demands, specifically his demand to be appointed either Defense or Finance Minister.

Ben-Gvir has made it clear to Netanyahu that he will not enter the coalition without Smotrich, which might thwart Netanyahu's plans.

Netanyahu began his conversations with his bloc's party leaders last week with the intention to end the coalition negotiations by the Knesset inauguration, but his disagreements with Smotrich have kept him from fulfilling his plans. Now he is marking next Wednesday as his next target, but he is dependent on his partners to make it happen.

Two days ago, Netanyahu convened with Smotrich and told him that he opposes Smotrich's appointment as Defense Minister, due to the need for moderate diplomatic actions until the end of US President Joe Biden's term.

Smotrich was angry at Netanyahu and told him he will not take part in a government that will not work to realize his political agenda.

After the announcement of the election results, the chairman of the Religious Zionist Party announced that he would demand the finance or defense ministries.

After Shas chairman Aryeh Deri announced that he was interested in serving as finance minister, however, Smotrich's party announced publicly that he will be the defense minister in the coming government.