The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Raising awareness of domestic abuse could help with prevention - poll

A poll by Wizo found that education officials and youths aren't made aware of domestic abuse enough even with rising rates.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 17:01
The Red Flags campaign aimed at raising awareness of domestic violence. (photo credit: SOSANKO ZIPRIS)
The Red Flags campaign aimed at raising awareness of domestic violence.
(photo credit: SOSANKO ZIPRIS)

Domestic abuse rates are rising, and education officials and youth don't have the tools to help, according to a new poll published by Wizo as part of its new Red Flags campaign in honor of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Friday.

The poll found that half of education staff members don't have the tools they need to recognize when children are victims of domestic abuse, which makes sense considering 55% of education staff members have never undergone training to deal with such things.

The poll also found that staff in schools recognized domestic abuse victims at a higher rate than staff in kindergartens. This could be because children of kindergarten age and younger have less of an ability to communicate than older kids.

Despite this, signs to look out for are extreme mood changes, fatigue, depression and isolation in school-aged children and extreme mood changes, physical signs of violence and severe aggression in kindergarten-aged kids. 

Do youths recognize domestic abuse in their friends?

Abuse of minors. (credit: PIXABAY)Abuse of minors. (credit: PIXABAY)

While 68% of youths said that they think they know what their friends are going through even when they're not together, 74% claimed that they have never been aware that their friends are experiencing domestic violence.

Of the youths who sensed that their friends may be experiencing domestic violence, 63% checked in with their friends and nearly half of them found they were right. The other 37% didn't check if their feelings were right.

The youths who suspected domestic abuse of their friends mainly developed their suspicion from hearing phone calls between the victim and their parents. Only a third of domestic abuse victims who were approached by friends cooperated, and 8% stopped talking to the friend who approached them altogether.

Of the youths that didn't check in on their friends, most reported that they didn't act on their suspicions because they felt it wasn't their business, were embarrassed or were scared their friends would get angry with them. The polls also found that most youths didn't react the way they thought they would if they recognized domestic abuse.

All youths that recognized potential domestic abuse turned to unofficial people for help like their friends and parents, and most who never recognized domestic abuse agreed that they would do the same.

The poll concluded that there is not enough awareness of domestic abuse amongst both educational staff and youth. Raised awareness could lead to more recognition of specific cases and prevention. 

The campaign was launched with a video showing six children wearing red t-shirts with abusive phrases that were said to them walking through the streets.

"600,000 children in Israel are exposed to violence against their mothers," was written at the end of the video. "Sometimes the red flags are right in front of you. Don't ignore them."



Tags education youth domestic violence abuse child abuse
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by