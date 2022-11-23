Jerusalem bus bombing: 18-year-old American olah injured

Naomi Pilichowski, an 18-year-old Israeli American was injured in the bombing at the entrance to Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.

Pilichowski is the daughter of Uri Pilichowski, a Jerusalem Post columnist and a known American-Israeli educator who works at Nefesh B’Nefesh. The family moved to Israel eight years ago.

Naomi was evacuated to Hadassah-University Medical Center at Jerusalem's Ein Kerem where she was being treated for light injuries. Naomi was at the bus stop on her way to Beit Shemesh where she is currently doing her national service. The family lives in Mitzpe Yericho and Naomi’s mother Aliza is the mayor of the small town.

Naomi Pilichowski (center) is seen with her parents, Uri and Aliza. The 18-year-old American Israeli was among those injured in the Jerusalem terrorist bombing on November 23, 2022. (credit: Courtesy)

An extremely scary and sad situation

Uri said that the whole situation was extremely scary and sad.

“You feel terrified, you are also sad because it’s your daughter and there is anger why this stuff happens,” he said.